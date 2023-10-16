5 best Roblox games to play on your mobile

Previous Roblox games had been limited to the platforms they could have been used on. However, developers have been making sure that the game reaches as many people as possible via different methods.

In 2012, Roblox was made available to iOS users, and shortly after that, it was released for Android users in 2014. This progress was possible because of the community and the sheer potential the developers saw in the mobile market. In this article, we've picked out the best games you can play on the go.

Whether you're into action-packed battles or exciting simulation games, there's something for everyone. So, these are the five top-notch Roblox games to enjoy on your mobile device.

Best on-the-go Roblox games to play on mobile devices

1) Bee Swarm Simulator

Have you ever wished you were a busy bee? If so, check out the Bee Swarm Simulator. The missions include collecting honey and bringing in even more bees as you explore pollen-rich fields. It's a never-ending cycle of sweet success: the more bees you have, the more flowers they pollinate.

The game features multiple bears who give you tasks that earn you extra pollen, which is the game's main currency. If you want to get more by doing less, consider buying something from these best items in Bee Swarm Simulator.

2) Murder Mystery 2

Murder Mystery 2 is a game for those who like thrills and enjoy solving mysteries. This horror-themed adventure was made by Nikilis and has had over 5 billion visits since its release. You can be an innocent person, a sheriff, or a killer. Innocents use their detective skills to figure out who the murderer is while avoiding their deadly advances.

With their guns drawn, sheriffs want to eliminate the killer and protect the innocent. Those who enjoyed Town of Salem, Deceit, and Among Us will take a liking to this fast-paced game.

3) Blox Fruits

This anime-styled adventure is based on the world of One Piece. You can become a future hero by fighting epic battles and learning new skills. The devil fruits are the most important part of the game because they give you special abilities.

Are you going to be a brave pirate or an honest marine? Make the choice, and the story takes off from there. Start an adventure across the seas where you'll face powerful enemies and find out about hidden secrets.

4) Anime Champions Simulator

You absolutely have to try Anime Champions Simulator if you like fighting games that involve teams. Participate in intense battles on various islands, unlocking powerful units along the way and facing off against challenging bosses.

This Roblox game will keep you entertained for quite a while, thanks to its mesmerizing gameplay and the fact that it pays homage to the well-liked Anime Fighting Simulator.

5) Project Baki 2

Allow your inner warrior to shine in Project Baki 2, a game that combines intense street fights, strategic gameplay, and physical training. This exciting Roblox game is based on the popular anime and manga series Baki.

Project Baki 2 has everything you could want: powerful opponents to improve your skills, intense virtual street fights, and more. There's always something new to master or conquer in this game because it's always giving you new challenges.

These five Roblox games offer deep experiences and a wide range of genres. You can live the sweet life of a bee in Bee Swarm Simulator, go on exciting adventures in Blox Fruits, or take part in epic battles in Anime Champions Simulator.

Get ready to dive into the world of Roblox on your phone or tablet! If you liked this article, follow the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for more.