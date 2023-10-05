5 best Bears in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

In the ever-evolving tapestry of Roblox games and experiences is a hidden gem called Bee Swarm Simulator. This game has been flourishing since 2018, and it still manages to pull an average of 15,000 Robloxians every hour. Taking on the role of a beekeeper in the fascinating world of this game entails collecting pollen, defending hives from predators, and tending to a swarm of bees.

Roblox's Bee Swarm Simulator also features various bears in the game. While some can give quests and exciting rewards, there are some who do absolutely nothing. There are a total of 17 bears in the game at the moment, and in this article, we will be looking at the top five bears in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five Bears in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator

1) Science Bear

The Science Bear falls under the category of a quest-giver bear and was the fifth one to be added to Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. To reach the Science Bear, players need to have a minimum of 10 bees, which are required to pass through the Brave Bee Gate in the game.

This bear is located under the Red Teleporter location; another one can be found near the Yellow Cannon after going up the ramp between Instant Converter and the Magic Bean Shop.

The Science Bear's quests may require going up against various mobs, discovering bees, collecting pollen, goo, ability tokens, badges, and more in return for honey, a stack of Science Enhancement that can boost the honey production of the player's bees by 25%, and various other items.

2) Spirit Bear

The Spirit Bear also falls under the category of a quest-giver bear and is one of the eight permanent quest-giver bears. It can be seen wearing a Petal Belt while holding a Petal Wand in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.

To interact with the Spirit Bear, players must have 35 or more bees in their beehive, otherwise, interacting with this NPC won't be possible. The Spirit Bear can be found in the middle of Coconut Field, Pepper Patch, and in front of the Extreme Memory Match.

The Spirit Bear's quests are relatively difficult to complete as they may require the player to collect billions of Pollen, Grandmaster Badges, and huge amounts of Tokens. The rewards this bear can grant include Spirit Petals, Petal Belt, Petal Wand, Windy Bee, and multiple other items. This bear is opted because of its special abilities but falls short in front of the Science Bear.

3) Polar Bear

The Polar Bear falls under the category of a quest-giver bear as well and was the seventh one to be added to Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator. This bear is located midway up the hill between the Honey Bee Gate and the Lion Bee Gate, which is found above the Cactus Field.

It is one of the two bears who can grant power-ups after every quest, its special ability being Polar Power and the other bear who can do this is the Science Bear, with the Science Enhancement ability.

The Polar Bear's quests may require fighting off mobs and collecting pollen, and in return, this bear can grant the player honey, treats, the ability Polar Power, which can increase the maximum energy of the Bees by 5%, and occasional drops may include crafting materials and tickets.

4) Panda Bear

The Panda Bear also falls under the category of a quest-giver bear and currently is the fourth one that Robloxians can reach. They can do so by either climbing the ladder on the side of the platform, which is nearest to Blue HQ or by jumping on the Gumdrop Shop and then shooting themselves up to the Panda Bear.

In a similar manner, a Slingshot can be used, as it can occasionally undershoot, which results in the player landing right next to the Panda Bear.

The Panda Bear's quests mainly include defeating mobs and giving a total of 120 tickets when completing all of his quests. The Panda Bear's rewards are not that valuable, and it does not grant a special ability to the player after completing its quests.

5) Brown Bear

The Brown Bear also falls under the category of a quest-giver bear and is the only bear who can assign infinite missions.

This bear's quests primarily focus on collecting pollen from randomized fields, and each mission is scaled up in difficulty from the previous one, which makes the game more captivating and the overall gaming experience more enjoyable. Each quest always rewards a ticket, royal jelly, and increasing amounts of honey depending on the difficulty of the current quest.

The Brown Bear can be found behind the Clover Field, next to the Wealth Clock, and at the Top Brown Bear Helpers leaderboard. After initiating one quest, a new one will be available every hour. The Brown Bear has no special ability that it can grant, and the increasing quest difficulty is not justified by its similarly granted rewards.

After completing every quest from these Bears, you can indefinitely transform into a top-tier beekeeper in Roblox Bee Swarm Simulator.