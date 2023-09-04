Roblox Science Simulator codes (September 2023): Free boosts, Research, and more 

Roblox Science Simulator is a science-themed simulator experience on the metaverse. Individuals must become successful scientists by collecting Research (an in-game resource) to purchase the finest pets and power-ups. They can also compete for the top spot in the game's global leaderboard by gathering the highest amount of Research.

Newbies tend to struggle at the start as they won't have any pets or funding. Usually, many grind for countless hours to amass Research and other resources.

You can cut out all the grinding by redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These codes not only offer free Research but also different types of boosters and pet experiences.

Active codes in Roblox Science Simulator

The active Roblox Science Simulator codes may expire at any time. Hence, redeem all the codes with haste before it's too late.

Shamrock! – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost (NEW)

VialCurrency – Redeem for 2x Luck Boost

Floppa – Redeem for 2x Pet Experience

Competitive – Redeem for a Luck Boost

FastLevels! – Redeem for 12 hours of 2x Pet Experience

PetIndex! – Redeem for a Luck Boost

Royalty – Redeem for a Luck Boost

Rerolls! – Redeem for Boosts

BYTE – Redeem for Boosts

Prisma – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

50kLikes – Redeem for 12 hours of Faster Hatching Boost

900kMembers – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost

RevampHype – Redeem for 6 hours of Luck Boost

EASTER – Redeem for 12 hours of Hatch Boost

7000 – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

bird – Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost

BLOXYS – Redeem for 10 minutes of Click Time

6K – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

BirdToTheMoon – Redeem for 12 hours of Shiny Boost

Update11 – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost

10MillionVisits – Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost

LavaWasteland – Redeem for 24 hours of Shiny Boost

Update10 – Redeem for 48 hours of Luck Boost

Twin – Redeem for 48 hours of Shiny Boost

Cities – Redeem for Free Research

20K – Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost

ShopUpgrades – Redeem for 8 hours of Luck Boost

HashBigBrain – Redeem for 12,000 Research

5MillionVisits! – Redeem for 24 hours of Luck Boost

35kFavorites – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

HYPERSPEED – Redeem for 20,000 Research

pog – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

LuckyKelo – Redeem for 12 hours of Luck Boost

GalacticLuck – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

GalacticShiny – Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost

LateToTheParty – Redeem for Luck Boost

WeHitOurGoal – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

AndGrowMore! – Redeem for 10 hours of Currency Boost

LetsKeepGoing – Redeem for 10 hours of Shiny Boost

FrontPage! – Redeem for 10 hours of Luck Boost

Tenrous – Redeem for 20,000 Research

Nerta – Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost

BigBoiMap – Redeem for 20 minutes of Shiny Boost

Nel – Redeem for 10 minutes of Currency Boost

Wikias – Redeem for 20 minutes of Luck Boost

WonderLand – Redeem for 20,000 Research

HugeLuck – Redeem for 1 hour of Luck Boost

MysteriousMountains – Redeem for 20 minutes Luck Boost

FastClicks – Redeem for 12,000 Research

Inactive codes in Roblox Science Simulator

Fortunately, only a few old codes in Roblox Science Simulator have gone invalid, and they are as follows:

Sorry! - Redeem code for 20 minutes of x2 currency boost!

FreeBirth – Redeem for 100 Diamonds

Nel - Redeem code for 10 minutes of x2 currency boost!

Joshui11HasCheese - Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost!

isightdobelucky - Redeem code for 45 minutes of 2x shiny boost!

AndGrowMore! - Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost!

ThankYou - Redeem this code for 3 hours of x2 currency boost!

GalacticCurrency - Redeem this code for 10 hours of x2 currency boost!

18kLikes! - Redeem this code for 12 hours of currency boost

MasterClicker - Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 currency boost!

Update30ne - Redeem code for 15 minutes of x2 luck boost!

Hashyy - Redeem code for 60 minutes of x2 luck boost!

BigBoost - Redeem code for 5 minutes of x2 currency boost!

Trenton - Redeem code for 15 minutes of clicking

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Science Simulator?

Follow the simple steps listed below to activate the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox game.

Select the Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the game screen.

A new code dialog box will appear.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the text box.

Press the "Submit" button to obtain the freebies.

Open your in-game inventory to find the newly claimed luck, shiny, and XP boosters.