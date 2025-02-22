How to get Ardor Warden in Creatures of Sonaria

Creatures of Sonaria is currently celebrating Valentine’s Day, and among its roster of returning creatures is Ardor Warden. This creature was originally introduced in Valentine’s Event 2021 and has since returned each year for players to obtain using event currency. Following the pattern established in years past, you can currently obtain Ardor Warden from the Valentine’s Event 2025 shop.

Here’s how you can get Ardor Warden in the ongoing Valentine’s Event.

Getting Ardor Warden in Creatures of Sonaria

Ardor Warden in the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Ardor Warden is obtainable from the Valentine’s Event shop, but you must unlock it first through the event-specific Points system. Points are obtained by completing event missions, and as you accrue them, you will earn rewards in a battle pass-style ladder.

You can complete the associated event missions with nearly every creature in the game, allowing you to collect up to 200 Points per creature. Once you finish the rewards ladder, you can undergo Rebirth to do it over again.

The Ardor Warden requires you to undergo Rebirth thrice to unlock it, after which you can visit the event Shop and purchase it for 15,000 Roses. You can farm Roses by fetching the specified crafting items for the Cauldrons on Volcano Island.

About Ardor Warden

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Ardor Warden is a bear-like creature exclusive to the Valentine’s Event in Creatures of Sonaria. This organism returns to the game each year in February, giving new and returning players a chance to add it to their collection. Acquiring it is typically tied to the currency specific to the year.

This creature takes 70 minutes to become full grown, after which its aging rate plateaus. It’s a landbound omnivore with a decent appetite, a large health pool, and high weight. Ardor Warden can also swim quite rapidly, thanks to its Agile Swimmer passive.

With a damage stat of 95, it can hold its own against hostile creatures. It can inflict Bleed damage while being highly resistant against the same. Furthermore, it can reduce the effects of incoming burn, necropoison, poison, and breath damage, making it highly resilient.

Ardor Warden can use the Warden Rage ability that improves its survivability, boosting stamina regeneration and attack damage. The ability’s effects are enhanced based on the amount of damage it takes.

FAQs

How do I unlock Ardor Warden in Creatures of Sonaria?

Ardor Warden can be unlocked by completing the Points ladder in Valentine’s Event 2025 and performing three Rebirths.

How much does the Ardor Warden cost in Creatures of Sonaria?

You can buy the Ardor Warden from the event Shop after unlocking it for 15,000 Roses.

Is the Ardor Warden free to obtain in Creatures of Sonaria?

Yes, the Ardor Warden can be obtained for free, requiring no Robux or real-world currency to acquire.

