How to get the Armor Trims: Void and Spirit in BedWars

BedWars, the PvP arena battle Roblox experience, includes a cosmetic feature known as Armor Trims. Armor Trims apply a random effect to the selected kit, which can then be leveled up to unlock new variants. The newest additions to the Armor Trim selection in the game are Void and Spirit, which are available as the second slot Trims for all kits.

Here’s how to get the Void and Spirit Armor Trims in BedWars.

Getting the Void and Spirit Armor Trims in BedWars

The Kits screen

The Void and Spirit Armor Trims in BedWars are exclusive to the second Trim slot for all kits. These limited-time Trims require you to unlock the second slot for the desired kit, after which you can roll for the second slot through the Kits menu.

Obtaining them is a multiple-step process, which is outlined below:

Purchase a kit or select one that you own already. This requires using BedCoins or Robux to unlock the desired character.

or to unlock the desired character. Use the Armor Trim button on the bottom right to roll for the first Armor Trim using 1,500 BedCoins . A Trim will be selected randomly from a pool of basic Trims once you hit the button.

button on the bottom right to roll for the first Armor Trim using . A Trim will be selected randomly from a pool of basic Trims once you hit the button. Next, level up the Trim up to level 5 to unlock the second Armor Trim slot. You can earn Armor Trim XP by finishing matches, with bonus XP awarded for winning them.

to unlock the second Armor Trim slot. You can earn by finishing matches, with bonus XP awarded for winning them. With the second Armor Trim slot unlocked, perform rolls on the second slot with BedCoins for a chance to receive the Void and Spirit Trims.

Getting these Trims is an RNG-reliant process, but with some luck, you will obtain them.

Note that the Void and Spirit Armor Trims are only available until the end of the Season 12 battle pass, which is set to conclude on April 4, 2025.

How Armor Trims work

Gameplay still

Armor Trims are cosmetic effects that can be applied to owned kits and leveled up individually. This feature can be accessed from the Kits screen, where you can perform rolls by spending 1,500 BedCoins per Trim slot.

Each Armor Trim slot can be leveled up individually, with levels being divided into seven distinct tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Emerald, and Nightmare. Upon reaching the fifth level, you will unlock the second Trim slot, giving you access to a second Armor Trim.

There are several types of Trims, which include Butterfly, Fire, Frosty, Spirit, Void, and more. They come in several color variants, including Red, Yellow, Indigo, Blue, Yellow, Green, Brown, Pink, and more.

Trim variations also affect the aesthetics of certain abilities without altering their functionality. For instance, Trims can alter the color of fire effects to match the equipped Trim, making it aesthetically more fitting.

FAQs

When were the Void and Spirit Armor Trims added to BedWars?

The Void and Spirit Armor Trims were added to the game on January 31, 2025.

What is the acquisition process for the Void and Spirit Armor Trims in BedWars?

You can get Void and Spirit Armor Trims by unlocking a kit’s second Trim slot and rolling for them.

How long are the Void and Spirit Armor Trims available in BedWars?

The Void and Spirit Armor Trims are available in the game until the end of Season 12, which is scheduled to conclude on April 4, 2025.

