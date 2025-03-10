How to get Artist's Penthouse and Apartment in Brookhaven RP

With the Artistic Update in Brookhaven RP, you can use new Artist Tools and Props, which go hand-in-hand with the Artist’s Penthouse and Apartment. These homes can be established by entering Brookhaven Apartments building and selecting a vacant lot. The building can be found directly in front of the spawn location on Brookhaven Street.

Here’s how you can get the Artist’s Penthouse and Apartment in Brookhaven RP.

Getting the Artist’s Penthouse and Apartment in Brookhaven RP

Brookhaven Apartments (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Artist’s Penthouse and Apartment requires you to go to Brookhaven Apartments. This building is located at the crossroads of Brookhaven Street, directly in front of the spawn point. Inside this building, there’s one spot for a regular apartment and one for the penthouse.

You can directly select the Artist’s Apartment by clicking on the empty apartment space and choosing the layout. This will transform the space into the aforementioned home, giving you access to a living space with an open floor plan. You can then spend some time to customize its appearance to better fit your artistic sensibilities.

The process to get the Artist’s Penthouse is mostly similar, but it does require purchasing the Penthouse Pass. This game pass permanently unlocks the Penthouse floor for you, allowing you to select the Artistic version from the resulting menu. The Artist’s Penthouse features an open space with an elevated working area where you can get to work with your new Artist’s Props and Tools.

Secrets in the Artist’s Penthouse and Apartment

The Premium Penthouse floor (Image via Roblox)

Both the Penthouse and the Apartment include a secret vault that can be found in the bedrooms. To activate this vault, bring out a sleeping bag from the Backpack menu and use it against the back wall of the bedroom. This will allow you to clip through the barrier and enter the secret area.

You can use this space as a hideaway from the rest of the map or for storage purposes. There are lore discoveries to be made here as well, so put your detective hat on and examine the contents of this mysterious vault.

FAQs

Can the Artist’s Penthouse be obtained for free in Brookhaven RP?

No, the Artist’s Penthouse requires you to purchase the Penthouse Pass, a game pass that costs Robux.

How much does the Penthouse Pass cost in Brookhaven RP?

The Penthouse Pass costs 150 Robux to unlock permanently.

How to get Artist’s Apartment in Brookhaven RP

The Artist’s Apartment can be spawned by interacting with a vacant apartment space in the Brookhaven Apartments building.

