Type Soul is known for its deep role-playing systems that involve multiple playable races with unique progression paths. Like most RPGs, the advanced skills for each character archetype are some of the strongest abilities in the game. They are powerful enough to earn the title of ‘Game Breaker,’ as they trivialize even the strongest foes.

For Soul Reapers, this skill set is known as a Bankai. Being an advanced form of the Shikai abilities, Bankai is one of the last ability sets you will unlock in Type Soul for a Soul Reaper character. Being one of the strongest ability sets, getting Bankai is quite difficult and lengthy.

There are three stages of unlocking Bankai in Type Soul and this guide will walk you through the process of doing so for your Soul Reaper character.

How to get Bankai in Type Soul?

Bankai requires you to be in Elite grade (Image via Roblox)

Getting Bankai in Type Soul requires you to have access to Shikai already. If you don’t have your Shikai unlocked, you must follow these steps:

Reach Grade 2 and upgrade Zanpakuto.

Meditate four times to teleport to the Shikai World.

Defeat the Shikai boss to unlock the Shikai abilities.

Once you have access to the Shikai abilities, you can begin the process of unlocking Bankai. An additional prerequisite to fulfill for unlocking this ability is to be in the Elite Grade.

Broadly speaking, this can be divided into three distinct stages with various objectives, as described in the following sections.

Stage 1

For the first stage, you have an option to complete one of three objectives to progress to the next step. These objectives include the following:

Win 13 Faction Raids

Win seven Clan Wars

Win 25 Ranked PvP matches

The best option from these depends on the type of battles you prefer. If you have a party of friends, completing Faction Raids and Clan Wars can be a quick and easy way to proceed to the next stage.

But if you are adept at fighting other players, Ranked PvP matches take significantly less time to complete than the other options.

"V- Unequaled, Unrivaled" in Karakura Town (Image via Roblox and nevstic on YouTube)

You can check your progress for Objective 1 by traveling to Karakura Town and approaching the compound with two warehouses next to each other. An NPC called V- Unequaled, Unrivaled can be found on the top floor in one of these warehouses.

Talking to them will reveal how close you are to completing your overall Stage 1 completion through the following dialogue:

0-19% completion: “You will never become anything compared to what I am.”

“You will never become anything compared to what I am.” 20-39% completion: “A couple of kills won’t get you anywhere, stop bothering me.”

“A couple of kills won’t get you anywhere, stop bothering me.” 40-59% completion: “Why do you keep coming back? You’re still pathetic.”

“Why do you keep coming back? You’re still pathetic.” 60-79% completion: “Maybe you’re not so bad after all. But I’m still not impressed.”

“Maybe you’re not so bad after all. But I’m still not impressed.” 80-99% completion: “You’re quite unbelievable, you know that?”

“You’re quite unbelievable, you know that?” 100% completion: “Unequaled…unrivaled. Go make me proud, lil bro.”

Stage 2

For the next stage, you must complete all three objectives to progress further in your journey to unlock Bankai. These are:

Get 15 Elite Grips

Defeat Bawabawa in Hueco Mundo or Jindabo in Soul Society

Get 80 Hollow kills

The bosses required for this step spawn every 90 minutes. So, it’s best to load into a server with an uptime of 90 minutes (or thereabouts) while attempting to kill them. Additionally, you need to complete this step without dying, as death will reset your progress for Stage 2 completely, necessitating a complete do-over.

Kisuke Urahara in Karakura Town (Image via Roblox and nevstic on YouTube)

As a Soul Reaper, the game requires you to approach the NPC called Urahara in Karakura Town. Head through one of the tunnels in the town and climb the stairs to find him. Once you talk to them, accept their request to teleport to Urahara’s trial.

This trial is, in essence, a game of picking the right swords. There is no time limit or a fail state, so feel free to take your time to complete the test. Choosing the wrong sword will direct you towards the correct one, which you must pick in the right order to finish the trial.

Stage 3

Defeating the Bankai boss (Image via Roblox and nevstic on YouTube)

The final stage of getting your Bankai abilities in Type Soul is to meditate and teleport to another world, just like the one from the Shikai boss. Here, you will find a boss that represents your Bankai form in the element you specialize in. Defeat this boss to unlock your Bankai abilities.

Of course, this is much easier said than done. Bankai bosses are notoriously difficult and can kill your avatar within just a couple of strikes. Certain elements factor into the fight as well, which give the boss special skills that make them even tougher.

The idea behind defeating this boss is to keep an eye on the attack window, dodge, and counter with a critical strike. Once the Bankai is defeated, a cutscene will trigger, signifying the end of the process and your newfound skills. Enjoy this cutscene and, once it finishes, your new Bankai abilities.

FAQs

What is the best way to complete Stage 1 for Bankai in Type Soul?

The best way to tackle stage 1 while unlocking Bankai in Type Soul is to do raid missions with friends, which makes the grind significantly easier.

How do I access the Bankai moveset after unlocking it in Type Soul?

After unlocking Bankai, you can access the special moveset by hitting the T and G keys on your keyboard.

What are the different types of Bankai in Type Soul?

The different types of Bankai are the same as those of Shikai, which include fire, water, ice, lightning, wind, ink, blood, shadow, flower, confusion, creation, and berserk.

