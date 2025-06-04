The latest additions to the Anime Last Stand roster include characters from the Chainsaw Man animanga series. Of these units, the main attraction of the update is Benji (Hell Hero), a character based on Denji from the aforementioned series. This Godly unit is among the most powerful in the experience, as befits a tower of this rarity. He can be obtained by evolving Benji (Devilman) after acquiring the necessary Evolution items.

Here’s how to get Benji (Hell Hero) in Anime Last Stand.

Getting Benji (Hell Hero) in Anime Last Stand

Benji (Hell Hero) info (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, Benji (Hell Hero) is the evolved form of Benji (Devilman), who, in turn, is an evolution of Rare Benji. Rare Benji is available from every summon banner in the game, as he is included in the general pool of summonable units.

You need the following items to evolve Benji into Benji (Devilman):

1x Chainsaw Dog

150x Fire Essence

5x Mythic Spirit Shard

Once you have Benji (Devilman), use the following items to reach his final evolution state, Benji (Hell Hero):

800x Devil Contract

800x Division Gun

1x Helix of Hell

20x Mythic Spirit Shard

30x Legendary Spirit Shard

50x Epic Spirit Shard

This could take a while to complete, but since Rare Benji is always accessible via the general summon pool, you can take your time. The result is worth the effort.

Benji (Hell Hero) abilities

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Benji (Hell Hero), in addition to high stats, gains four passive abilities that dictate his gameplay style. These are Dread Aura, Chainsaw Frenzy, Demon Consumption, and Demonic Fear, all of which apply extensive effects to either the enemy or the unit itself.

Dread Aura applies the Fear status effect upon all enemies that enter Benji’s effective range. This stuns the affected adversary and increases the damage they receive by 10% for five seconds.

Chainsaw Frenzy applies the following effects:

Cycle between four Saws every 10 attacks. Completing a cycle grants Benji (Hell Hero) Rupture and continues the cycle.

Hemorrhage Saw applies 2.25x damage instead of the usual 1.3x multiplier.

Bleed Saw deals 2x the damage instead of the usual 1.3x multiplier. Gains 2% Bleed damage for every enemy afflicted by the Bleed status effect (max 30%).

Mutilation Saw grants him the Mutilate effect, which lasts 0.5 seconds longer than his SPA.

Dismantle Saw applies the Dismantle effect, which allows him to drain 0.5% of the enemy’s HP (max 25 billion HP).

With Demon Consumption, Benji (Hell Hero) has a 10% chance of dealing 1% of the enemy’s max HP (max 500 billion HP) and grants him 1% Fear for each consumed enemy. Furthermore, consuming 75 enemies of a single type grants him a bonus of 100% damage dealt to the same element.

Lastly, Demonic Fear grants him the following boosts at different HP thresholds:

25%: Increases Range by 15%.

50%; Gains Despair status effect.

75%: Every five attacks, gains a 50% chance to chain enemies within his range and stun them for 10 seconds. During the stun duration, it applies 15% Bleed damage over time. Has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

100%: Applies 35% damage over time to all enemies within range who have been afflicted by the Bleed effect.

FAQs

How to get Benji (Hell Hero) in Anime Last Stand

Benji (Hell Hero) can be obtained by awakening Benji into Benji (Devilman) and then evolving him once more using the required items.

What rarity does Benji (Hell Hero) belong to in Anime Last Stand?

Benji (Hell Hero) belongs to the Godly rarity.

Is Benji (Hell Hero) worth it in Anime Last Stand?

Yes, Benji (Hell Hero) boasts four powerful passives and a high stat spread, making him one of the best units in the game.

About the author Swapnil Joshi



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

