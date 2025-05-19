Seeds are central to the gameplay loop in Grow a Garden, being the fundamental pillar of the farming process. Better Seeds result in more valuable crops and a greater income. So, it’s no wonder one part of the game is all about the pursuit of finding the rarest and most lucrative Seed types in the game. By knowing where to look, you can improve your chances of securing the best Seeds and raising the most profitable crops in your garden.
Here’s how to get better Seeds in Grow a Garden.
Getting better Seeds in Grow a Garden
Normal Seed Packs
One of the easiest ways to get a rare, valuable Seed is to open Normal Seed Packs. These Packs are rewarded upon completing Daily Quests, giving you something to aim for daily when playing the game. The odds of getting a specific Seed from these Packs are 7.7% across the board, making it equally likely to get a common or rare Seed.
You may also potentially acquire the Mythical Dragon Fruit by opening the Packs. Since you can obtain Normal Seed Packs consistently via Daily Quests, it’s only a matter of time before you land on something of high value.
Event-exclusive Seeds
The game routinely hosts events that include event-exclusive Seeds as a reward. Be it through limited-time Seed Packs, as part of a Shop stock, or something else, participating in event-specific activities is always worth the effort.
What makes them particularly worth pursuing is that they will not always be available – it’s currently unknown if they will ever return. The odds of getting something new by participating in such events are always high; you may also receive a few rare crops along the way.
Seed Shop
Rare Seeds in the Seed Shop are infrequent, as their availability is completely weighted based on their respective rarities. The higher the Seed’s rarity, the more expensive and infrequent it is in the Seed Shop.
While you can’t influence the shop stock, you can check it as frequently as possible to increase the odds of getting better Seeds. The stock refreshes every five minutes, giving you a fresh set of items to purchase frequently. You will also be notified when this happens, so use the Seeds button on the HUD to instantly teleport every so often.
If you’re a paying player and don’t wish to wait for the shop stock to reset, you can use Robux to refresh it instantly. Alternatively, you may use the currency to purchase the rarest Seeds directly, circumventing the stock RNG entirely.
FAQs
Can Seed Shop stock be refreshed manually in Grow a Garden?
Yes, you can refresh Seed Shop stock manually using Robux.
Will event-exclusive Seeds return to Grow a Garden in the future?
Currently, it remains unknown if event-specific items will return to the experience, making it important to try and bag the exclusive ones before they expire.
How to get Normal Seed Packs in Grow a Garden
Normal Seed Packs can be acquired as a reward for completing daily quests every day.
