Seeds are central to the gameplay loop in Grow a Garden, being the fundamental pillar of the farming process. Better Seeds result in more valuable crops and a greater income. So, it’s no wonder one part of the game is all about the pursuit of finding the rarest and most lucrative Seed types in the game. By knowing where to look, you can improve your chances of securing the best Seeds and raising the most profitable crops in your garden.

Ad

Here’s how to get better Seeds in Grow a Garden.

Getting better Seeds in Grow a Garden

Normal Seed Packs

The Daily Quests list (Image via Roblox)

One of the easiest ways to get a rare, valuable Seed is to open Normal Seed Packs. These Packs are rewarded upon completing Daily Quests, giving you something to aim for daily when playing the game. The odds of getting a specific Seed from these Packs are 7.7% across the board, making it equally likely to get a common or rare Seed.

Ad

Trending

You may also potentially acquire the Mythical Dragon Fruit by opening the Packs. Since you can obtain Normal Seed Packs consistently via Daily Quests, it’s only a matter of time before you land on something of high value.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner's guide

Event-exclusive Seeds

A still from the gameplay (Image via Roblox)

The game routinely hosts events that include event-exclusive Seeds as a reward. Be it through limited-time Seed Packs, as part of a Shop stock, or something else, participating in event-specific activities is always worth the effort.

Ad

What makes them particularly worth pursuing is that they will not always be available – it’s currently unknown if they will ever return. The odds of getting something new by participating in such events are always high; you may also receive a few rare crops along the way.

Seed Shop

The Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Rare Seeds in the Seed Shop are infrequent, as their availability is completely weighted based on their respective rarities. The higher the Seed’s rarity, the more expensive and infrequent it is in the Seed Shop.

Ad

While you can’t influence the shop stock, you can check it as frequently as possible to increase the odds of getting better Seeds. The stock refreshes every five minutes, giving you a fresh set of items to purchase frequently. You will also be notified when this happens, so use the Seeds button on the HUD to instantly teleport every so often.

If you’re a paying player and don’t wish to wait for the shop stock to reset, you can use Robux to refresh it instantly. Alternatively, you may use the currency to purchase the rarest Seeds directly, circumventing the stock RNG entirely.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Can Seed Shop stock be refreshed manually in Grow a Garden?

Yes, you can refresh Seed Shop stock manually using Robux.

Will event-exclusive Seeds return to Grow a Garden in the future?

Currently, it remains unknown if event-specific items will return to the experience, making it important to try and bag the exclusive ones before they expire.

How to get Normal Seed Packs in Grow a Garden

Normal Seed Packs can be acquired as a reward for completing daily quests every day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024