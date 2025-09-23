How to get Big Pets in Build a Zoo

Big Pets are a type of Pets in Build a Zoo that earn a lot more money than their regular-sized counterparts. Their size is so large that you need to place them in one of the three dedicated Big Pet podiums in your zoo. Upon unlocking the podiums, Pet will automatically occupy them, which can then be leveled up to increase their size and earn rate.

Here’s a guide on Big Pets in Build a Zoo.

Unlocking Big Pets in Build a Zoo

The Big Pet podium (Image via Roblox)

Unlocking Big Pets in this title is fairly simple: gain access to the Big Pet podiums, and the game will automatically add a Pet to them. There are three Big Pet podiums in the game: two near the front of your zoo, and one in the Fishing area.

The two near the front of the zoo hold regular Pets, while the one in the fishing area is exclusively for fish-type Pets. You can unlock one of the two regular podiums for 30,000 Cash, while the other costs 299 Robux instead. For the Fishing area podium, you need 50,000 Cash instead.

Your Big Pets will automatically be switched upon hitting certain level thresholds, but you can always swap them back. There are certain special Big Pets that can only be obtained through special Eggs. When equipped, these Unique Big Pets earn extra Cash, making them more desirable than their regular counterparts.

Here’s a complete list of these Unique Big Pets and the earning bonuses they offer:

Ankylosaurus: +5% Cash earned

+5% Cash earned Velociraptor: +10% Cash earned

+10% Cash earned Stegosaurus: +10% Cash earned

+10% Cash earned Triceratops: +20% Cash earned

+20% Cash earned Pochycephalosaur: +20% Cash earned

+20% Cash earned Pterosaur: +20% Cash earned

+20% Cash earned Brontosaurus: +30% Cash earned

+30% Cash earned Plesiosaur: +30% Cash earned

+30% Cash earned Tyrannosaurus: +40% Cash earned

Feel free to use this guide to learn the ropes of Build a Zoo.

Raising Big Pets

The Food shop (Image via Roblox)

You can level up Big Pets by feeding them different kinds of Food. The Food shop is unlocked the moment you unlock a podium, and its stock can be purchased for Cash. Each Food item grants a certain amount of Hunger Points, which serve as experience for Big Pets. The more you level them up, the larger they become, and the more money they generate.

Here’s every Food item currently in the game, along with the Hunger Points and secondary effects they grant:

Strawberry: 600 Hunger Points.

600 Hunger Points. Blueberry: 1,250 Hunger Points.

1,250 Hunger Points. Watermelon: 3,200 Hunger Points.

3,200 Hunger Points. Apple: 8,000 Hunger Points.

8,000 Hunger Points. Orange: 20,000 Hunger Points.

20,000 Hunger Points. Corn: 50,000 Hunger Points.

50,000 Hunger Points. Banana: 120,000 Hunger Points.

120,000 Hunger Points. Grape: 300,000 Hunger Points.

300,000 Hunger Points. Pear: 800,000 Hunger Points; chance to get the Golden Mutation.

800,000 Hunger Points; chance to get the Golden Mutation. Pineapple: 1.5 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Diamond Mutation.

1.5 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Diamond Mutation. Dragon Fruit: 3 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Electric Mutation.

3 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Electric Mutation. Gold Mango: 4 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Fire Mutation.

4 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Fire Mutation. Bloodstone Cycad: 5 million Hunger Points; unlocks a common dinosaur (Mountain Big Pet exclusive).

5 million Hunger Points; unlocks a common dinosaur (Mountain Big Pet exclusive). Colossal Pinecone: 8 million Hunger Points; unlocks a rare dinosaur (Mountain Big Pet exclusive).

8 million Hunger Points; unlocks a rare dinosaur (Mountain Big Pet exclusive). Volt Ginkgo: 20 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Jurassic Mutation.

20 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Jurassic Mutation. Deepsea Pearl Fruit: 8 million Hunger Points; unlocks a rare Ocean Pet.

8 million Hunger Points; unlocks a rare Ocean Pet. Durian: 20 million Hunger Points; chance to get the Snow Mutation.

These items are not always in stock; the shop restocks every five minutes, so be sure to check back and see if the better items are available.

FAQs on Build a Zoo

How do I unlock Big Pets in Build a Zoo?

Big Pets can be unlocked by purchasing access to the Big Pet podium in your zoo.

How do I level up Big Pets?

Big Pets can be leveled up by feeding them items from the Food shop.

Is Build a Zoo free to play?

Yes, you can play through the game without having to make any Robux purchases.

