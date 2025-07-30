Build a Zoo: A beginner's guide

Build a Zoo is a Roblox title that follows the gameplay loop of Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot: acquiring different money-making resources to grow your empire. But in this case, it is animals. While the title doesn't have any complex mechanics, understanding the different systems at play will help you take advantage and achieve your goals quickly.

This article serves as a basic beginner's guide to the Roblox title.

A beginner's guide to Build a Zoo

Overview

A still from Build a Zoo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Build a Zoo involves purchasing new animals. These pets will work to earn money for you, even when you're offline. The rarer the animal, the more dollars per second it can obtain.

However, obtaining higher-tier creatures will be difficult. Your zoo is placed on a map with other players. While you will have opportunities to steal from them, your pets may also get stolen.

The game will provide you with $100+ at the start. Following this, it will provide you with a basic tutorial on purchasing eggs and hatching them.

Controls

Move: W, A, S, D

Look Around: Hold the Right Mouse Button and move the Mouse.

Zoom In/Out: Scroll Mouse Wheel Forwards/Backwards.

Interact: Hold/Press E

Equip Items: Number keys

Mechanics

All conveyor belt tiers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

Buying eggs: Buying eggs in the game is a straightforward process. Your land will have a conveyor belt that will continuously dispense different tiers of eggs randomly. While they're still on the belt, you can hold E to purchase them, provided you have sufficient money. You only have a small amount of time before the egg exits the conveyor and becomes inaccessible.

Buying eggs in the game is a straightforward process. Your land will have a conveyor belt that will continuously dispense different tiers of eggs randomly. While they're still on the belt, you can hold E to purchase them, provided you have sufficient money. You only have a small amount of time before the egg exits the conveyor and becomes inaccessible. Hatching eggs: Once you purchase an egg, you must set it on an open square/spot on your land. It will then hatch open, delivering a pet to you. Each pet needs at least one square to work and earn money. You have the ability to pick up pets and place them down, allowing you to organize your zoo.

Once you purchase an egg, you must set it on an open square/spot on your land. It will then hatch open, delivering a pet to you. Each pet needs at least one square to work and earn money. You have the ability to pick up pets and place them down, allowing you to organize your zoo. Teleporting to locations: You can teleport to two different locations: your zoo and the selling merchant. Press the appropriate button on the top edge of the screen to instantaneously travel to the region. It is a major quality-of-life feature in a game that doesn't have a sprint mechanic.

You can teleport to two different locations: your zoo and the selling merchant. Press the appropriate button on the top edge of the screen to instantaneously travel to the region. It is a major quality-of-life feature in a game that doesn't have a sprint mechanic. Pet rarity: There are six tiers of animals. They are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical.

There are six tiers of animals. They are Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythical. Using the travel belts: You can travel quickly throughout the length of the map by using the quick-moving belts located in the center.

You can travel quickly throughout the length of the map by using the quick-moving belts located in the center. Collecting coins: You'll automatically collect the coins when you are near a pet. However, you can spend some Robux to unlock the ability to auto-collect the coins.

You'll automatically collect the coins when you are near a pet. However, you can spend some Robux to unlock the ability to auto-collect the coins. Upgrading conveyor belts: High-tier eggs/pets won't simply appear on your conveyor belt. You'll instead need to upgrade the machine. Each improvement requires in-game dollars or Robux. Upgrading conveyors won't just unlock higher rarities of pets, but it will also provide buffs to your earnings. Pets dispensed by better machines also have a chance of obtaining mutations. To open the belt upgrade menu, move to the golden spot near the entrance point of the eggs. The conveyor has eight tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic.

High-tier eggs/pets won't simply appear on your conveyor belt. You'll instead need to upgrade the machine. Each improvement requires in-game dollars or Robux. Upgrading conveyors won't just unlock higher rarities of pets, but it will also provide buffs to your earnings. Pets dispensed by better machines also have a chance of obtaining mutations. To open the belt upgrade menu, move to the golden spot near the entrance point of the eggs. The conveyor has eight tiers: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Divine, and Prismatic. Spots/Squares: You only have a limited number of spots at the beginning. You'll need to unlock further spots in your land by spending in-game dollars.

You only have a limited number of spots at the beginning. You'll need to unlock further spots in your land by spending in-game dollars. Shop: You can spend Robux on the shop to purchase quality-of-life features, unique eggs, buffs, totems, in-game dollars, or redeem codes. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen to open the store menu.

You can spend Robux on the shop to purchase quality-of-life features, unique eggs, buffs, totems, in-game dollars, or redeem codes. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen to open the store menu. Merchant: If you have any unwanted/extra eggs or animals, you can sell them to the merchant. Press the Sell button at the stop to teleport to the NPC.

FAQs regarding Build a Zoo

What is Build a Zoo?

Build a Zoo is a Roblox experience that involves acquiring rare pets and using them to earn money.

How do you teleport to places in Build a Zoo?

Press the buttons on the top edge of the screen to teleport to the respective region.

Who is the developer of Build a Zoo?

The game is developed by Century Farmers.

