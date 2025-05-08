How to get the Biologist tower in Tower Defense Simulator

Tower Defense Simulator includes a plethora of Towers to use in combat against hordes of relentless foes. One such unit is the Biologist, a tower available exclusively through the Ducky Revenge event. This tower is primarily a summoner-style unit that places various subunits that attack at its behest. Because of its unique playstyle and high damage output, it can prove to be a great addition to your roster.

Here’s how you can get the Biologist tower in Tower Defense Simulator.

Getting the Biologist tower in Tower Defense Simulator

About the Biologist (Image via Roblox)

The Biologist tower can be acquired by clearing the Bathroom Approach map in the Ducky Revenge event. Being exclusive to the Ducky Revenge event, it will only be available for a limited time before it becomes unobtainable. So, consider getting this unit before the end of the event on June 10, 2025.

You must complete the Bathroom Approach map on Hard difficulty to get the Biologist. The Hard mode can be unlocked by finishing its Easy variant, which also adds the easier counterpart to the Biologist’s unlock prerequisites.

What makes the Hard mode challenging is the addition of health scaling and Mutations, both of which steeply amplify the enemy's HP. Consider bringing units like Mortar, Executioner, Golden Crook Boss, and Medic to work around the various enemy types. Upon triumphing the Hard mode for the first time, the Biologist will be added to your roster of unlocked towers.

Alternatively, you can buy it from the premium shop for 849 Robux, skipping the grind entirely.

Biologist abilities

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Biologist tower is a summoner-style unit that attacks via proxy, allowing the plants it places to attack in its stead. It can place three types of plants based on its current upgrade level: Sunflower at base and above, Ivy at level 1 and above, and Nightshade at level 3 and above.

Sunflower is a straightforward damage dealer that gains the ability to detect hidden enemies at upgrade level 2. It is among the first plants that the tower will place in its range.

Ivy is a poisoner-style plant that deals poison damage in a limited area around it. Its poison can slow down enemies and deal damage over time, which can be immensely useful against bosses. Additionally, it can break through the defenses of lead enemies.

Lastly, Nightshade is a single-target damage dealer with high seconds-per-attack. Each attack deals massive damage and may also confuse enemies. Its ability to detect Flying enemies makes the Biologist a well-rounded unit for various loadouts.

FAQs

How to get the Biologist tower in Tower Defense Simulator

The Biologist can be obtained by completing Bathroom Approach on Hard mode or by purchasing from the premium shop for 849 Robux.

How long will the Biologist tower be available in Tower Defense Simulator?

The Biologist will be available for free until June 10, 2025.

Is Tower Defense Simulator available for free?

Yes, the game is fully playable for free without any required premium purchases.

