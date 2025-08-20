How to get Bloom Mutation in Grow a Garden

Bloom is among the new Mutations introduced with the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Event. This Mutation applies a multiplier to the sell value of the affected Fruit, directly impacting your income. It can be applied to a Fruit through Spriggan’s passive ability or by using the new Mutation Spray Bloom gear.
Here’s a complete overview of the Bloom Mutation in Grow a Garden.
Getting the Bloom Mutation in Grow a Garden
Bloom is a Beanstalk Event-exclusive Mutation that applies an 8x sell value multiplier to the affected harvest. This value alteration causes green particle effects and flashes to appear around the Fruit, befitting its name.
It can be applied in one of two ways: the Spriggan Pet and the Mutation Spray Bloom. The Spriggan Pet randomly applies the Mutation to nearby Fruits on your farm every 10 to 25 minutes. There is a fair bit of RNG involved with the Pet’s ability, as it constantly moves around on your farm. Even so, it covers a decently large area and can potentially affect several Fruits at once.
Mutation Spray Bloom is the more convenient option of the two, available as a reward from the fully-grown Beanstalk. You can manually aim and use the spray to target specific Fruits without having to rely on the Pet ability RNG.
About the Spriggan Pet
Spriggan is one of the Mythical Pets added to the game with the Beanstalk Event. It can be purchased from Goliath’s Goods for 150,000,000 Sheckles, making it one of the most expensive items in the game. Buying it from the shop requires you to make at least seven contributions to the Beanstalk Event.
Being an event-exclusive Pet, it will only be available until the end of the Beanstalk Event. The end date of the celebration is currently unknown.
