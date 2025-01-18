How to get Blue Belt in Blox Fruits

The Blue Dojo Belt, or the Blue Belt in Blox Fruits, is an accessory that offers significant stat boosts to your avatar. It is one of the eight belts obtained from the Dojo Trainer that can be worn after completing the necessary quest. Unlocking each belt requires you to complete a different quest at different locations.

The quest given by the Dojo Trainer to get the Blue Belt is not straightforward. All he asks is to show a respectful gesture to another player on the same server. This amount of information is enough to create an ambiguous scenario. To help you do this quest and unlock the Blue Belt, here's a detailed guide.

How to get the Blue Belt in Blox Fruits

The Blue Belt (Image via Roblox)

To get the Blue Belt in this Roblox title, you need to complete the fifth quest given by the Dojo Trainer on Hydra Island, Third Sea. Just so you know, the Dojo Trainer won't interact with you unless you have reached Mastery level 500 with the Dragon Talon fighting style. Anyway, the fifth quest of this NPC is known as Saikeirei (Respectfully Bowing). To complete this quest, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

First of all, invite a friend to the same server as yours.

Next, ask them to drop a fruit in their inventory.

Once they drop it, you need to pick it up and return it to its respective owner.

After the owner picks up their fruit back, go and talk to the Dojo Trainer to complete the quest.

Completing the above steps will unlock the Blue Belt in Blox Fruits. You can then wear it to gain 10% melee damage and 50% Movement speed buff. Both of these buffs are decent for both PvE and PvP battles. Not only will you be able to deal more damage than usual but also evade incoming attacks quickly. However, to make the best use of this belt, you must practice melee combat indefinitely.

Uzoth's location in Hydra Island (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the belt, you will also receive 500 Fragments and access to upgrade the Dragon Talon moveset from the Uzoth NPC. The said NPC is found outside the Dragon Dojo area on Hydra Island. To be able to upgrade the Dragon Talon moveset, you must have a Mastery level of 500 with this fighting style. After completing this prerequisite, you will be able to upgrade the following moves.

Talon Lighter (Z move): Spend 5 Blaze Embers to upgrade this move.

Ember Annihilation (X move): Spend 7 Blade Embers to upgrade this move.

Infernal Vortex (C move): Spend 10 Blaze Embers to upgrade this move.

It should be noted that the Blaze Ember is an uncommon material obtained by completing the quests given by the Dragon Hunter NPC. This NPC is located on Hydra Island, too.

FAQs

What does the Blue Belt do in Blox Fruits?

The Blue Belt gives a 10% melee damage and a 50% Movement speed buff in this experience.

How can you get the Black Belt in Blox Fruits?

The Black Belt is unlocked after completing the eight quests given by the Dojo Trainer.

How many belts are there in Blox Fruits?

There are a total of eight belts in this experience, including the White, Yellow, Orange, Green, Black, Purple, Red, and Blue.

