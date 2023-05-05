How to get the Blueberry Shark Buddy in Roblox Blueberry?

Roblox is a popular online gaming platform that allows players to create their games and experiences and share them with others. One of the best things about the medium is the events and prizes that players can win, and the Blueberry Shark Buddy is one of the most popular event prizes in the game. The article will focus on obtaining the Blueberry Shark Buddy, a shoulder accessory item in the popular online game Roblox.

The item was created in collaboration with Blueberry, a company specializing in virtual clothing across multiple games. Initially discovered by a player who stumbled upon an abandoned event prize, the Blueberry Shark Buddy has now been made widely available for players to obtain through a new event.

What is the Blueberry Shark Buddy?

The Blueberry Shark Buddy is a shoulder accessory that the virtual clothing company, Blueberry, created. It was made as part of an event based on the player's username, SharkBlox. The accessory is a shark with black and red colors, and it looks like it is taking a bite out of the player's shoulder.

How to get the Blueberry Shark Buddy?

To get the Blueberry Shark Buddy in the Roblox game, follow these simple steps:

Go to the event page and look for the pink staircase. Head up the stairs until a giant shark emerges from the wall. You can take a picture of it if you like. Step on the Obby teleporter before you enter the SharkBlox Obby game. In the game, you aim to avoid the shark and jump on the wood planks to reach the end. Be careful not to fall into the water; it will kill you and force you to restart. Complete the Obby successfully to receive the Blueberry Shark Buddy as a reward. The Blueberry Shark Buddy has unlimited stock, so don't worry if you miss out on getting it immediately.

Why is the Blueberry Shark Buddy so famous?

The Blueberry Shark Buddy is famous for several reasons. Firstly, players can get a free prize by playing a fun game, which is always a bonus. Secondly, it was created by Blueberry, a well-known virtual clothing company, which gives it some credibility. Lastly, it is based on SharkBlox, a popular Roblox content creator, which makes it a unique and personalized prize.

What is Roblox Blueberry?

It is a homestore experience where players can buy seasonal clothing, hair, and accessories collections. They offer a Spring '23 collection featuring collaborations with popular creators such as Leah Ashe, cSapphire, BOY MEETS GIRL®, and more. Players can shop for the latest fashion items to customize their avatars in style.

Conclusion

The Blueberry Shark Buddy is a shoulder accessory on the platform that has gained immense popularity amongst players. It was created in collaboration with Blueberry, a well-known virtual clothing company based on the popular Roblox content creator, SharkBlox. This free prize can be obtained by completing the SharkBlox Obby game created as part of a platform event.

