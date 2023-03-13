How to get free Football Guitar accessory on Roblox

The Football Guitar accessory is available on Roblox via Super NFL Tycoon. Players must recruit three food vendors in this game and claim five refunds to receive the free item. In this title, gamers construct and run their own NFL team while competing with other individuals to become the greatest NFL tycoon.

One must begin with a modest stadium and a group of unremarkable teammates. After that, they must employ new players, teach them to become better athletes, and construct as well as renovate the venue. Gamers can also customize their team's logo and uniforms to make them stand out. Players must win matches and finish tasks to earn money in the game. With that out of the way, here's how you get the free item in NFL Tycoon.

Roblox Super NFL Tycoon has a free football accessory for its players

Some easy steps to collect the free gift have been provided below:

Start Roblox NFL Tycoon and wait for it to load.

Subsequently, click on the Let's Go option.

Choose any team on the next screen since it does not matter which of them you select.

Next, click on the Intuit Quest icon on the left side of the screen. Here, you can track how many refunds have been claimed and how many food vendors have been hired.

Now cancel this screen, and head over to the football field.

Click on all the buttons around the field and rock area until you find the hotdog stand. This will be the first food seller to hire.

After this, head over to the stadium. You should be able to find another button to set up another hot dog vendor.

For the final seller, go inside the stadium and find a cafe to press the button for the chef.

To claim refunds, you have to wait for the timer to run out on the gift box icon on top. Once that happens, click on Claim. Each claim is available after eight minutes of the last one, which means it will take a total of 40 minutes to complete this second task.

If these steps are followed correctly, the item will be added immediately to your account.

How to play Roblox Super NFL Tycoon

In Roblox Super NFL Tycoon, gamers can construct and oversee their own football stadiums. Here is how to play game in brief:

Start off by opening Roblox and searching for Super NFL Tycoon.

You'll be given a small sum of money when you first start the game to use towards the construction of your stadium.

Make your venue more appealing to visitors by using funds to buy various sorts of facilities, such as seating areas, snack stalls, restrooms, and locker rooms.

Admission fees, snack sales, and bonuses obtained from winning games are all ways to make money.

Spend the cash you make on improving and expanding your stadium so that you can draw more people there.

You can design the ideal football venue by unlocking additional features and items as you advance through the game.

Build a stadium that is well-rounded and has a ton of visitor amenities. Keep your prices fair to draw more customers. To advance swiftly in the game, concentrate on making money early on.

