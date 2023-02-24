5 worst video game rip-offs in Roblox

Roblox is a platform that had over 50 million games as of December 2022. Over the past several decades, the platform has offered entertaining original games like Bee Swarm Simulator, Tower Defense, and many more. Players can also opt for games inspired by other popular video games like Arsenal, inspired by Call of Duty, and Polyguns, inspired by PUBG.

Although inspired, the developers add a lot of fun and new elements to these games to help them stand out. However, not all of them make it to the top of the list. Here are 10 games that could have done so much more, but remained mere rip-offs of the original.

Roblox games that turned out to be rip-offs of the original

Listed below are the worst video game rip-offs in Roblox:

1) Hogwarts castle

This game, created by @pajasek99, was inspired by the famous video game Hogwarts Legacy, an RPG developed by Avalanche Software and published by Warner Bros.

Players in the original video game can experience life at the magical school of Hogwarts and explore the world. In Hogwarts castle, maps and spells are limited, with little to do.

2) CraftBlox

Craftblox is inspired by Minecraft, a sandbox game developed by Mojang Studios. In Minecraft, users can find and extract raw materials, make tools, and construct buildings and machinery in a blocky three-dimensional world with practically endless topography.

Achieving this kind of gameplay becomes difficult for any Roblox developer. Hence, CraftBlox feels like playing the oldest version of Minecraft. Additionally, the glitches make it even worse.

3) Fortnite Battle Royale Simulator

As the title suggests, this is a fan-made version of the original video game called Fortnite. It is a free-to-play battle royale game in which up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing.

The Roblox game cannot fully simulate all aspects of Fortnite like the collection of weapons and equipment, the well-designed maps, and the various game modes that are a main attraction for a few players.

4) Grand Street

Inspired by the famous video game Grand Theft Auto, a series of action-adventure games, the game was created on February 14, 2021. While Grand Theft Auto is an open world where players can complete missions, Grand Street lacks a storyline.

The game has done a great job at almost capturing the same essence of the city through better graphics, but that's the only thing worth noticing. The choice of weapons, vehicles, and music does not come close to the original game.

5) NEED4SPEED

One can deduce from the name of this Roblox game that it is a copy of a super-popular video game called Need for Speed. It is a racing game franchise published by Electronic Arts and is currently being developed by Criterion Games.

Need for Speed is known for its graphics. With every series, they have touched levels of graphics that are jaw-dropping. However, NEED4SPEED hasn't been able to do so. The cars look basic, and racing maps are less exciting than the original game.

Popular video game rip-offs in Roblox

Here is a list of a few other video games and their many rip-offs on the platform:

Super Mario - Super 1-1 Bros

Sonic the Hedgehog - Sonic Speed Simulator, Sonic Movie Adventure, Sonic Ultimate RPG

Pokémon - Brick Bronze | Legends of Space

Naruto: Ultimate Ninja - Shindo Life, Naruto Defense Simulator

God of war - Olympian Gods Tycoon

Digimon World - Digimon Digital Monsters,

Digimon Tower Defense

For more games like these, players can click on the Discover option on the top left-hand side of the Roblox home page. They will see suggestions for games that are most engaging, up-and-coming, popular, top-rated, roleplay, and many more.

Poll : 0 votes