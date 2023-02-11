Roblox Blox Royale codes (February 2023)

Blox Royale is one of the many tower defense games on the Roblox platform. It is inspired by Clash Royale, a free-to-play real-time strategy experience developed and published by Supercell. Blox Royale offers various rounds of combat, and every time players win one, they get rewards and chests that can be opened for hero cards.

However, these bonuses aren't enough to get past the game's slow pace. This is why gamers should redeem free codes published by its developers to get extra chests that can be opened for higher-value hero cards.

Active codes in Roblox Blox Royale

These are the active codes in the game:

Top 5 30K - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get a Metaverse Chest

BurriedTreasure - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get an Epic Chest

Epic Chest - This active code can be redeemed in the game to get an Epic Chest

Redeeming these free active codes is very easy. Players can find the detailed steps for doing so later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Blox Royale

The following codes do not work anymore:

1M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

20KLIKES - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

2M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

5M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

Brickbattle - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

DarkViper - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

DATAFIX - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

DATARESET - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

4M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

OnlyAzN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

PART1 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

RTHRO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

Brick1battler - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

UIForAll - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

3M - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

VIBCHANGE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get free rewards

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Blox Royale

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in Blox Royale:

Launch Roblox's desktop app or visit its website and log in using your username and password.

After that, search for the game using its name, and locate the title's thumbnail.

Click on it to enter the game's homepage. You will find the green play button here.

Click on it to launch the game.

The game might take a few minutes to load. This is common for all Roblox titles. Some games will give you a Skip option to start them immediately.

Once Blox Royale is fully loaded, let your avatar stay in the spawn area.

Click on the Twitter logo on the left side of the screen. This should open up a small window on the screen.

Enter a code exactly as it appears on the provided active list in the text box.

Press the Redeem option to complete the process.

The rewards will be immediately credited to your Roblox Blox Royale account.

