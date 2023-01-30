Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure codes (February 2023)

Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure is a title available to players of all ages because it involves absolutely no fighting or bloodshed. The game is centered around gamers building a boat and going on a voyage to find treasure.

While that may sound easy, boat-building skills are tough to master. Free active codes published by the game's creators can come in handy here. Players will get extra Gold through them, which will help gamers acquire more material and build a strong ship that will last longer. With that in mind, here are the codes that are currently active in the game.

Players can redeem free codes in Roblox Build A Boat

Active codes in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure

Listed below are the active codes for the game:

=D - This active code can be redeemed in the game for five Gold

=P - This active code can be redeemed in the game for five Gold

chillthrill709 was here - This active code can be redeemed in the game for a Firework

hi - This active code can be redeemed in the game for five Gold

Squid Army - This active code can be redeemed in the game for 22x Ice and 22x Gold

Redeeming these free active codes is easy. The process for doing so has been provided later in the article.

The developers keep posting such free codes. To get the latest updates, players can follow their Twitter account, @ChillzStudios. Gamers can also join their private discord server to get more codes and connect with others.

Expired codes in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure

Roblox codes generally expire soon after they're released and may stop working without any prior notice. If players see a code on this list, that means it won't work:

1B - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

1M Likes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

2M members - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

500M Visits - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake

Be a big f00t print - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

Fireworks - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

Free gifts - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a bunch of free gifts

fuzzy friend? - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

GGGOOOAAALLL - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Football

Happy Easter - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Balloons, Candy, and Cake

Happy Valentine's day - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

Hatched code - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for Cookie Wheels

Lurking Legend - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

The Sasquatch? - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for a Green Treasure Chest

Veterans Day - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks

voted code - This inactive code was redeemed in the game for free blocks

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure

You can follow these easy steps to redeem any code in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

After that, select the treasure chest icon.

Find the Settings tab.

Copy a Roblox code from the active list provided earlier and paste it into the text box in the Settings tab.

Finally, you can hit the Redeem button to end the process.

The rewards will be added immediately to your Roblox account.

