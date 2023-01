Roblox Noob Army Tycoon codes (January 2023)

Roblox Noob Army Tycoon is a complex game where players must use strategies to defeat opponents. Like Age of Empires, it implores one to use their wits and tactics to stand atop.

The beginning of any Roblox game can be a bit slow, and this often becomes the reason why some drop out prematurely. Hence, the developers keep posting free codes that can be redeemed for rewards, giving players a headstart in the game.

Created by Thinking Project, Noob Army Tycoon is for nine-year-olds and above due to mild or frequent violence. Nevertheless, the game has recorded multiple visits from players and 404k likes since its inception on April 4, 2021.

Get all the latest free codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

All active codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

Here are the active codes in the game:

200Mvisits!! - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 7.5k Money, 7.5k Research Points, and 2.5k Gems

350gems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 350 Gems

600gems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 600 Gems

buildingskins - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2.5k Gems

christmas - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1k Gems

dailyrewards - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2,500 Money, 2,500 Research Points, and 250 Gems

formation and squads - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 7.5k Money, 7.5k Research Points, and 1k Gems

free moneyyyyy - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1k Money

free research points - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Research Points

free1070gems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1070 Gems

free1kgems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1k Gems

free3900gems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 3.9k Gems

free5000gems - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 5k Gems

freegunnerskin - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 5,000 Money, 3,000 Gems, and a Twitter Gunner Skin

fusioncoil - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2.5k Money, 2.5k Research Points, and 500 Gems

gamemode - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 500 Money, 500 Research Points, and 4.5k Gems

good - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2500 Money, 2500 Research, and 500 Gems

lol - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Money and 100 Research Points

merry christmas!! - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 7.5k Money, 7.5k Research Points, and 2.5k Gems

noob2 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 250 Money and 250 Research Points

oneyearrelease - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 10k Gems

sdgfjkdfgfgyht654fcgxh89jhy - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 2k Money and 1k Research Points

🙂 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 100 Money and 100 Research Points

The detailed steps to redeem the free codes are mentioned further in this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon

Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

100KLIKE - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 20000 Money and 20000 Research Points

10M - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 10000 Money and 10000 Research Points

free gems - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 1000 Gems

free money - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 Money

noob - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 100 Money and 100 Research Points

NOOB - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 5000 Money and 5000 Research

qsfdjkgfikfhbZQSSQDGherdfçzeig - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 2500 Money, 2500 Research, and 1000 Gems

qsfdjkgfikfhbZQSSQDGherdfçzeig2 - This inactive code was redeemed by players for 2500 Money, 2500 Research, and 2000 Gems

Codes are never reactivated, so keep looking for new ones.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Noob Army Tycoon?

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Load the game and enter the lobby.

Click on the Twitter icon. It is on the right side of the screen.

A pop-up window should appear with a text box.

Enter the active code and hit enter to redeem it.

Roblox players ought to copy and paste the code to avoid any typing errors.

