How to get Bombombini Gusini in Steal a Brainrot

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 19, 2025 07:23 GMT
Roblox Steal a Brainrot
Roblox Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Bombombini Gusini is a character in Steal a Brainrot available for you to acquire as a Mythic unit. It is among the more important Mythic units in the game, as it is directly tied to the Rebirth system as a required character. As such, if you’re looking to max out your income rate boosts and unlock additional base slots, you need to get this character. It can be bought from the conveyor belt or stolen from another player’s base.

Let’s explore the acquisition method and income rate of Bombombini Gusini in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Bombombini Gusini in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

The Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)
The Conveyor Belt (Image via Roblox)

Bombombini Gusini can be purchased from the conveyor belt for 1,000,000 Cash, which places it on the lower end of Mythic-rarity units. The game guarantees the spawn of a Mythic-rarity character every 15 minutes, so there’s a good chance you will spot it on the conveyor belt. Keep an eye on the countdown timer at the far end of the belt to see when the Mythic unit spawns.

Once you secure the purchase, escort it to your base and be on the lookout for any Robloxians hoping to steal your new character. Thwart their attempts at snatching the unit away and activate the security measures on your base to safeguard it.

You need this character to perform Rebirth 6, alongside Bombardilo Crocodilo and 350 million Cash. Completing these requirements and undergoing Rebirth resets your base and grants you the following items:

  • X5 income multiplier
  • 250,000 Cash
  • Lock Base +10 seconds
  • +1 Base Slot
  • Dark Matter Slap
  • Web Slinger

This guide outlines the Rebirth process in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

As is expected from one of the least expensive Mythic rarity units, Bombombini Gusini has a fairly middling income rate of 5,000 Cash per second. That said, it is still inherently valuable, as its Cash generation rate is better than units belonging to the lower rarities. It will take the unit about 200 seconds or 3 minutes and 20 seconds to recover the initial investment cost. Everything it earns above that is profit for you.

Try to combine it with different Mutations to increase its money-making capabilities and skyrocket your income rate further.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get Bombombini Gusini?

Bombombini Gusini can be bought for 1,000,000 Cash or stolen from another player’s base.

What is the income rate of Bombombini Gusini?

The unit earns 5,000 Cash per second.

What rarity does Bombombini Gusini belong to?

The unit has been assigned the Mythic rarity.

