How to get the Charged Shotgun in A Dusty Trip

A Dusty Trip's recent update added a brand new weapon to the game. The Charged Shotgun is a devastating weapon that deals an astonishing amount of damage to enemies, allowing you to easily deal with mini bosses and other mobs. However, obtaining this weapon requires you to talk to a specific NPC and complete his quest.

This article offers a quick guide on how to find this NPC and complete his tasks to obtain the Charged Shotgun in-game.

A brief guide to obtaining the Charged Shotgun in A Dusty Trip

You must reach Rusty Depot to get the weapon (Image via Roblox)

To start your quest for obtaining the Charged Shotgun, you must hop into a match and begin your journey. Your next stop needs to be the Rusty Depot at 7000 M, where you must interact with the Workshop Winslow NPC. However, we suggest you collect a couple of things on your way before you meet this character.

This is mainly because he will ask you to collect these items anyway, so having them in your inventory beforehand will make things easier and save a lot of time. You must collect 2 Springs and 3 Silver Ingots and deliver them to the NPC to complete his quest.

Note that both these items spawn randomly, so there is no definite location to look for them. Hence, you must check every house on your way before you reach Rusty Depot. There is a decent chance of obtaining Silver Ingots and Springs while exploring the Gas Station at 3500 M and the Motel at 6300 M.

You should explore every major location to find the items (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the items, simply head over to Rusty Depot, where you will find the town overrun by various mutants and other enemies. You must clear out the place before talking to the NPC and delivering all the items. You can use any weapon for this task, so we recommend not rushing and slowly taking out all the enemies.

Once you have killed all your rivals, enter the Saloon building and talk to Workshop Winslow. Once you give him all the materials, he will give you the Charged Shotgun.

Is the Charged Shotgun worth the effort?

The shotgun is very good for tough enemies (Image via Roblox)

The Charged Shotgun offers a good deal of firepower, making it suitable for taking out tough enemies. Hence, it is worth all the effort you must put in to unlock it. Note that while it deals a ton of damage, you must change it for around 3 to 6 seconds before it delivers the destruction.

This means the Charged Shotgun is not an ideal weapon for clearing out hordes or enemies that move quickly and work in a group. However, if you come across a singular enemy with a lot of HP, the shotgun will let you chip away at the enemy's health steadily.

FAQs about A Dusty Trip

Where is Workshop Winslow NPC in A Dusty Trip?

The NPC can be found in the Rusty Depot.

Which materials are required to unlock the Charged Shotgun in A Dusty Trip?

You need 3 Silver Ingots and 2 Springs to unlock this weapon.

Can you rapid-fire the Charged Shotgun in A Dusty Trip?

No, the weapon takes 3 to 6 seconds to charge before it fires.

