Grow a Garden features various Mutations that amplify the value of your crops. One such Mutation is Chilled, which is exclusively available during the Frost Weather Event. It gives the farm yield a slightly desaturated appearance and causes snowflakes to emanate from the produce. Chilled Fruits are equal in value to their Wet counterparts, differing only in aesthetics.

Here’s how to get Chilled Fruit in Grow a Garden.

Getting Chilled Fruits in Grow a Garden

A Chilled Fruit (Image via Roblox)

Chilled Fruits can be obtained if your crops finish growth during the Frost Weather Event. This Weather Event has a random chance of triggering, just like others of its kind currently in the game. As such, there is no reliable way to acquire Chilled Fruits other than waiting for the server RNG to trigger the right event.

The value of Chilled Fruits is equal to that of Wet ones, applying a 2x multiplier to its base value. Furthermore, Chilled produce grows 50% faster than regular crops, allowing you to sell it at a faster rate. Thus, it’s always desirable for the Frost Weather Event to trigger.

In addition to the Chilled Mutation, the Frost Weather Event may also trigger the Frozen Mutation. This Mutation variation occurs when a Chilled plant is made wet through thunderstorms or other means, freezing it. Frozen crops have a 10x multiplier and appear encased in ice, making them markedly different from their regular counterparts.

About Weather Events

The Frost Weather Event (Image via Roblox)

Weather Events are randomly occurring server-wide events that serve as the primary way to trigger Mutations in crops. These events are nearly always guaranteed to mutate your produce, making them useful for everyone on the server. Since they can’t be triggered manually, they are a thoroughly unreliable way to apply Mutations to your crops.

As of this writing, the game has three types of Weather Events, each of which triggers a different type of Mutation. Rain applies the Wet Mutation, which doubles the crops’ value, makes them grow faster, and causes them to continuously drip water.

The second is Thunderstorm, which has a 50-50 chance of making the crops Wet, after which it may cause a lightning strike. Lightning strikes apply the Shocked Mutation and make the produce 50x as valuable as its regular price.

Lastly, the game can also apply the Frost Weather Event, the effects of which include Frozen and Chilled Mutations. This event is special in that it makes your avatar shudder in the cold, unlike the other two, which have no visible impact on Robloxians.

FAQs

How to trigger Chilled Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Chilled Mutation can only occur during the Frost Weather Event, which happens randomly.

What are the effects of the Chilled Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Chilled Mutation doubles the crops’ value and applies aesthetic alterations that make it appear cold and frozen.

Is Grow a Garden available for free?

Yes, the game is accessible for free, with only a few optional elements being locked behind a paywall.

