How to get Cidney (Cid Kagenou) in Anime Shadow 2

Cidney is the newest addition to the expanding roster of Anime Shadow 2. This unit is incredibly popular due to its impressive damage and resemblance to Cid Kagenou from The Eminence in Shadow manga. Apart from raw DPS, Cidney has a powerful passive that significantly boosts the Ultimate damage of a player's team. It is a valuable asset for finishing raids.

This guide provides all the details for acquiring Cidney in Roblox Anime Shadow 2.

Availability of Cidney (Cid Kagenou) in Anime Shadow 2

Cidney is an Ancient unit in the game (Image via Roblox)

Players can get Cidney from the Summer Tower in Anime Shadow 2. This tower is a part of the limited-time Summer Event, meaning that Cidney is available for a certain period in the game.

The Summer Tower does not have any level requirement. You can access it by following these instructions:

Press the Worlds tab on the left side of the screen.

Click the Teleport button next to the lobby.

After teleporting to the lobby, head left and enter the Summer Event portal.

Go straight till you find a sand castle with the words "Summer Tower" above it.

Interact with the NPC close to the sand castle to enter the Summer Tower.

Similar to Luffi Gear 7 and Roger, Cidney is an Ancient unit. Despite having an unknown drop rate, the player consensus is that it is incredibly rare and requires multiple attempts in the Summer Tower. The difficulty of the tower increases with every stage, so you'll need to use the best units in your inventory.

Cidney possesses high damage and range. Moreover, it gives a 1.7x boost to the Ultimate damage of a team. Due to its useful passive, it is usually compared with Roger, who improves the overall team damage.

More about the Summer Tower

The Summer Tower (Image via Roblox)

The Summer Tower is a limited-time game mode in Roblox Anime Shadow 2. Upon entering it, you'll get 30 minutes to clear waves of enemies across multiple stages. Each wave features seven enemies, including a boss, and their health will keep increasing as you complete stages and ascend the tower.

The potential Summer Tower rewards and their drop rates are listed below:

Summer EXP - 100%

Forge Gems - 7%

Sand Bucket - 0.1%

Diving Mask - 0.1%

Cidney - ???

Summer EXP, which helps players progress in the Summer Pass, is awarded for every enemy defeated in the tower. Meanwhile, the Sand Bucket and the Diving Mask are powerful accessories for your units. They are a rare find like Cidney.

Forge Gems can be utilized in the Marine Island world in Anime Shadow 2. They are used to reroll Relic Talents from the Forge Shop. Each roll costs a single gem and assigns a rank, such as 'S' or 'E' to your unit.

FAQs on Anime Shadow 2

What is the drop rate of Cidney in the Summer Tower?

Cidney has an undisclosed drop rate. That said, it is incredibly rare, and you may need to spend hours in the Summer Tower to get the unit.

Is it possible to get a Shiny Cidney?

Yes, you can get a Shiny Cidney from the Summer Tower.

How many Ancient units can be equipped in a team?

At the moment, you can only use one Ancient unit in a team.

Is Cidney stronger than Roger?

Both Cidney and Roger are strong units with a few differences. The latter is obtainable from the Season Pass and boosts the overall team damage, while Cidney is rarer and gives more Ultimate damage to the team.

