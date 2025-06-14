How to get Luffi Gear 7 in Anime Shadow 2

Roblox Anime Shadow 2 features a diverse roster of anime units, which you can equip as Shadows to pulverize enemies. The usual method of obtaining them involves using the summons gacha located in every realm of the game. However, acquiring a few units, such as Luffi Gear 7, requires more effort.

Based on Monkey D. Luffy from the One Piece anime, Luffi Gear 7 is a major hurdle for completing your collection. It is exclusive to a new mode and is available for a limited time. Adding to the challenge is its exceptionally low drop rate, cementing its status as an elusive prize for even the most dedicated grinders.

Here's everything to know about Luffi Gear 7 in Anime Shadow 2.

Availability of Luffi Gear 7 in Anime Shadow 2

Luffi Gear 7 can be acquired from raids (Image via Roblox)

Luffi Gear 7 is an Ancient unit that can be acquired from the Raid Mode for a limited time. To access this mode in Roblox Anime Shadow 2, teleport to the lobby and then move to your south. The zone for joining raids will be on a pier, where you'll see a laughing Luffy avatar in front of a marine ship.

The blue zone that teleports you to the raid area opens after a countdown. Once it is accessible, a server-wide "Trial is open" notification is displayed. Then enter the zone with other players and fight waves of enemies to get rewards.

Interestingly, the drop rate of Luffi Gear 7 is marked as "???" in the raid, indicating that players have a random chance of acquiring it. While the exact odds of getting the Ancient unit are shrouded in mystery, the drop rates of some rare items and accessories have been revealed:

Blue Gift Box - 7%

Reindeer Hat - 1%

Flamingo Cloak - 1%

Megumi Cloak - 0.1%

Mom Hat - 0.1%

The Raid Mode features incredibly durable enemies. Therefore, try to get and level up the meta units in Anime Shadow 2, such as Ichigo (World 5) and Luffi (World 4).

The Raid Mode explained

Upon accessing the Raid Mode, you'll be teleported to a ship and granted 60 seconds to prepare for the first enemy wave. All the waves in the game mode need to be defeated within 27 minutes, a time limit that will be displayed at the top of the screen.

Similar to the main game, the enemies in the trial are labeled based on their difficulty/health. At Wave 1, the Easy enemies have 3 million HP, the Medium ones have 5 million HP, and the number keeps increasing as players progress to more difficult mobs, eventually reaching boss Buggi, which boasts 70 million HP.

After every wave, the health of the enemies will increase exponentially. Only teams with 40-50 million DPS have a chance of finishing the Anime Shadow 2 raid within the time limit.

Also check: Anime Shadow 2: A beginner's guide

Luffi Gear 7 stats in Anime Shadow 2

Luffi Gear 7 is one of the best units in the game (Image via Roblox)

The starter stats of Luffi Gear 7 are listed as follows:

Base damage: 690

Ultimate move damage: 58.3K

Multiplier: 1.4

Ultimate move duration: 3.5 seconds

At Level 45, the Luffi Gear 7 unit has the following stats:

Base damage: 86K

Ultimate move damage: 7.26M

Multiplier: 1.4

Ultimate move duration: 3.5 seconds

Considering the unit's impressive stats, trying to complete raids to obtain the unit is worth the effort.

Also check: Anime Shadow 2 codes

FAQs on Anime Shadow 2

What is the rarity of Gear 7 Luffi?

The Gear 7 Luffi belongs to the Ancient rarity, akin to the Roger unit.

How many Ancient units can be equipped in a team?

Although you can get multiple Ancient units, you can equip only one in the team. This limitation could be changed or removed in the future.

What is the raid drop rate of Luffi Gear 7?

The Luffi Gear 7 raid drop rate hasn't been disclosed in the game. That said, it is extremely rare, compelling players to undertake numerous attempts to get the unit.

