How to get Cocofanto Elefanto in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot has a whole host of colorful characters called Brainrots to collect. One of the rarest of them is Cocofanto Elefanto, a character assigned the Brainrot God rarity. With a high earn rate, this unit can be an extremely valuable addition to your in-game home. Its high value also makes it a target for other players to steal from under your nose.
Here’s what you need to know about Cocofanto Elefanto in Steal a Brainrot
Getting Cocofanto Elefanto in Steal a Brainrot
There are two ways to get Cocofanto Elefanto, as is the norm for nearly all Brainrots in this experience. You can either purchase it directly from the conveyor belt or steal it from another player’s base. It’s typically wiser to buy the unit instead of stealing it, as it doesn’t draw unnecessary attention to yourself and keeps you safe.
As a Brainrot God unit, the character has a pretty low spawn chance. It is rarer than Mythic units and, unlike Mythics and Legendaries, there’s no guarantee of a Brainrot God unit to spawn outside of special milestone rewards. So, it can take a while for it to show up on the conveyor belt. If you’re a paying player, you can increase the odds with the Server Luck game pass.
Once the unit spawns on the conveyor belt, you can buy it for five million Cash. After that, escort it to your home base and ensure to secure the base before leaving.
The other method is to steal it from other players, which has the positive aspect of not using up any money. You can get the unit for free if you’re crafty enough to bypass the other player’s security. The downside of this method is that it will draw attention to you and leave you vulnerable to counter-thefts from others.
So, fortify your home to ensure your Brainrots remain safe and sound within the confines of your base.
About Cocofanto Elefanto
Cocoanto Elefanto is a Brainrot God character available in the standard pool of units on the conveyor belt. Even with the lowest earn rate among Brainrot Gods at 10,000 Cash per second, it is one of the most valuable units in the game. If you buy this unit, it will take you roughly eight minutes and 20 seconds to recoup its cost. Everything you get after that is pure profit.
This character is primarily geared towards mid- to late-game players, who will need it to perform advanced Rebirth levels. Its value can be increased even further with the right Mutations and Traits.
