How to get the Collector's Basket of Glory in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is currently underway, where players try to collect 100 types of Eggs by participating in various titles. This platform-wide event rewards players with the Collector’s Basket of Glory once they complete their collection of the different types of Eggs. Considering the RNG-reliant nature of the Egg collection process, it can take a while to get the Collector’s Basket of Glory.

Ad

Here’s how you can get the Collector’s Basket of Glory in The Hatch 2025.

Getting the Collector’s Basket of Glory in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Egg collection

The Inventory menu (Image via Roblox)

The Collector’s Basket of Glory is the grand prize of the event, acquired after finishing the Egg collection quest. Your objective is to get all 10 types of collectible Eggs found in each of the 10 Biomes for a total of 100 collectible Eggs. They can be viewed in the Inventory of The Hatch event experience.

Ad

Trending

These Biomes include

Connection

Air

Fire

Earth

Water

Ice

Energy

Time

Light

Dark

Each Biome has a unique selection of games that offer the corresponding Egg type. Getting these Eggs can be a tough cookie to crack since the different collectibles aren't tied to specific experiences.

You will most likely acquire the most common ones with relative ease, but the rarer ones may give you some trouble. Avoiding this issue is entirely possible through Trading and Merging.

In the Shifting Shores area of the event hub, visit the Trading Station, where you can exchange Eggs with other players. Since it is entirely possible to get Egg duplicates, we advise sharing those instead of the ones of which you only have a single copy. Connect with another player and make the trade to fill in the gaps in your Egg collection.

Ad

Alternatively, if you’re missing collectible Eggs of a higher rarity, merge those of lower rarity to create them. Merge Common Eggs to make a Primal Egg and Primal Eggs to make a Mythic one. The Merge area can be found near the Trading Station in Shifting Shores.

Also read: Roblox The Hatch 2025 guide: All rewards, Trading Station, and best games for Eggs

Claiming the Collector’s Basket of Glory

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

After you have all 100 Egg types (without counting the duplicates), you can claim the Collector’s Basket of Glory. To do so, simply log into The Hatch event experience, and the moment you load into the overworld, the Basket will be yours.

Ad

The Collector’s Basket of Glory is a UGC gear piece you can don as a hat. You can equip it from the Avatar Customization section of the Roblox Player app. Being a UGC item, it will be visible to all players in every experience on the platform, should you opt to wear it. It is limited to The Hatch 2025 event, so be sure to complete the associated objective and claim it before July 12, 2025.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How can I get the Collector’s Basket of Glory in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

The Collector’s Basket of Glory can be claimed from The Hatch 2025 experience after collecting all 100 types of collectible Eggs.

Where is the Trading Station located in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

The Trading Station can be found in the Shifting Shores area of The Hatch 2025 experience.

What is the Collector’s Basket of Glory in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

The Collector’s Basket of Glory is a UGC headpiece obtained as the grand prize of the Egg hunt featured in The Hatch 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024