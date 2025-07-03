Roblox The Hatch 2025 guide: All rewards, Trading Station, and best games for Eggs

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is the newest platform-wide event, encompassing hundreds of different experiences in a massive Egg hunt. This event is all about completing various objectives and earning Eggs, which, in turn, unlock special rewards. It comes with a Trading Station as well, should you wish to share your duplicates and help others earn event objectives.

Let’s explore the rewards available as part of The Hatch 2025, the easiest games to earn them from, and how the Trading Station works.

Roblox The Hatch 2025 rewards and how to get them

Featured experiences (Image via Roblox)

The process of earning rewards from The Hatch is simple, but a little lengthy. Your objective is to collect 100 types of collectible Eggs, which are segregated into 10 Biomes. Each Biome includes 10 types of collectible Eggs, and collecting all of them unlocks a special reward Egg. After you get the special reward Egg, you can hatch it to acquire a unique UGC item.

Collectible Eggs are also classified into three rarities: Common, Primal, and Mythic. Each Biome includes five Common Eggs, four Primal Eggs, and one Mythic Egg. Furthermore, each Biome includes its own selection of experiences that feature its respective collectible Egg types.

What makes the process lengthy is that the different types of collectible Eggs are not tied to any specific experiences. Once you enter a game and complete the objective, the Egg you receive will be randomized. So, getting a specific Egg becomes a matter of luck favoring you.

The table below gives you a complete list of rewards available in The Hatch:

Special Reward Egg Hatch reward Associated objective The Egg of the Infinite Nexus Festive Frittata Boombox Funktastic Frittata Boombox (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Connection Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Infinite Nexus at the Connection Biome. The Egg of the Blinding Corona Beach Benedict Hat Bizarro Benedict Hat (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Light Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Blinding Corona at the Light Biome. The Egg of the Grasping Dark Eggalodon Tail Electro Eggalodon Tail (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Darkness Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Grasping Dark at the Darkness Biome. The Egg of Ragnarok Deviled Egg Horns Scorching Deviled Egg Horns (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Fire Eggs to unlock the Egg of Ragnarok at the Fire Biome. The Egg of the Unyielding Monolith Intreggpid Adventurer’s Belt Egglectrified Adventurer’s Belt (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Earth Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith at the Earth Biome. The Egg of the Churning Maelstrom Eggquarium Backpack Midnight Eggquarium Backpack (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Water Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom at the Water Biome. The Egg of the Runaway Supernova Yolked Energy Wings Yolktaic Energy Wings Collect all 10 types of Energy Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Runaway Supernova at the Energy Biome. The Egg of Tempus Fugit Eggternal Halo Timespun Halo (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Time Eggs to unlock the Egg of Tempus Fugit at the Time Biome. The Egg of Absolute Zero Staff of Frozen Custard Staff of the Gelatomancer (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Ice Eggs to unlock the Egg of Absolute Zero at the Ice Biome. The Egg of the Cyclone’s Eye Sunny Side Aura Dark Side of the Egg (premium only) Collect all 10 types of Air Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Cyclone’s Eye at the Air Biome.

The premium-only rewards can be purchased individually for 60 Robux each or as a part of the Solstice item pack for 1,200 Robux. You can claim them from the Inventory by clicking on the Solstice prompt that appears after collecting the free reward.

You can also acquire the Cone of Connection by inviting five Friends to The Hatch event experience, completing the A Friend Indeed quest in the process. Other rewards found in the Quest tab include the collectible Eggs, which will help you acquire the main prizes listed in the table above.

The Trading Station and Egg Merging

The Trading Station (Image via Roblox)

Duplicates of collectible Eggs have no use, and so, you will find plenty of Robloxians willing to trade away their copies of certain Eggs. This can be quite useful considering the RNG-heavy nature of the Egg collection process. You can initiate a trade with another player by visiting the Trading Station in Shifting Shores.

Each of the collectible Egg types can be traded. This can help you acquire specific ones that you may be missing. Once you are at the station, hit E to view a list of players with whom you can initiate the exchange. Alternatively, you may receive a trade request from someone who wishes to acquire an Egg type that you may have.

After the trade request is accepted, you and the other player can make trade offerings. Both participants of the trade will be able to view what the other party is giving away, at which point they may choose to accept or decline. Should both parties accept, the trade will go through, and the chosen items will be transferred.

If you’re missing an Egg of a higher rarity, you can merge multiple Eggs of a lower rarity to get it. This means that you can merge Common Eggs to get a Primal one and fuse Primal Eggs to get the Mythic one. This method doesn’t rely on anyone else, so you can go through this process at will.

The Merging Station can be found down the street from the Trading Station in Shifting Shores.

Best games for earning Eggs

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

This table lists the experiences with the easiest objective for each type of collectible Egg in Roblox The Hatch 2025:

Collectible Egg Experiences with easy objectives Connection Egg Roblox NPCs are becoming Smart Sprunki RP 3D Farmstead Vesteria Basketball Stars 3 Criminality Indo Voice Troll Obby Teddy Demon Soul Simulator Light Egg Color io Wall Hop Practice Ragdoll Waterpark Build A Boat for Treasure Dragon Soul Investor City Raise a Rainbocorn Wizard West Legends Area SNK Rumbling MotoRush Dark Egg 2 Player Duck Tycoon Aladia PvP Burger Game Draw & Donate Dudes Battlegrounds Entity Fishing Find the Hamster Ice Fishing Simulator RetroStudio Undertale Test Place Reborn Air Egg Ragdoll Engine Musical Chairs Dig to Earth’s Core Youtube Simulator Z Good or Bad Obby Speed Run 4 Punch Simulator Drive the Train to the End Water Egg 3-2-1 Blast Off Simulator Elemental Powers Tycoon Epic Egg Hunt 2025 Escape Mr Yummy’s Supermarket Obby Obby But You Can’t Jump Obby But You’re On Roller Skates Podcast Tycoon Speedster Roleplay Super Impossible Obby Tongue Battles Fire Egg God Tycoon 2 Player Princess Tycoon It MOOs Ultimate Home Tycoon SCP Snake Circle Grinding INC. Climb Stairs but LAVA RISING Sword Warriors Multiverse Tower Defense Super Hero Tycoon Earth Egg Beat Bounce Eat a Huge Waffle Escape Papa Pizza’s Pizzeria Paradise Pilchero Outfits The Chosen One The Floor is ACID Untitled boxing game Energy Egg Bloxy Bingo Collect the Body Doge Head Escape Infection Gunfight Jailbreak Megalodon Obby Royale Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51 Tower Defense RNG Tower Defense Simulator Time Egg Pull a Sword Hide or Die Dead Rails Work at a Pizza Place Epic School Escape Training Simulator Together [Party Game] Merge for SPEED! Ice Egg Glide to Hell Obby Adopt a Cute Cat Boxywood RP Mega Obby 725 Stages Image Block Run Saber Showdown Fabled Legacy Anime Paint by Numbers Bathroom Attack Battle Ages

FAQs

How to get collectible Eggs in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Collectible Eggs can be obtained by completing objectives in the experiences featured in each Biome.

How to get the Beach Benedict Hat in Roblox The Hatch 2025

The Beach Benedict Hat can be obtained by hatching the Egg of the Blinding Corona after acquiring all 10 types of Light Eggs.

Where is the Trading Station in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

The Trading Station can be found in the Shifting Shores area of the Roblox The Hatch 2025 event hub.

