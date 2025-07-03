  • home icon
Roblox The Hatch 2025 guide: All rewards, Trading Station, and best games for Eggs

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Jul 03, 2025 12:05 GMT
Roblox The Hatch 2025
Roblox The Hatch 2025 (Image via Roblox)

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is the newest platform-wide event, encompassing hundreds of different experiences in a massive Egg hunt. This event is all about completing various objectives and earning Eggs, which, in turn, unlock special rewards. It comes with a Trading Station as well, should you wish to share your duplicates and help others earn event objectives.

Let’s explore the rewards available as part of The Hatch 2025, the easiest games to earn them from, and how the Trading Station works.

Roblox The Hatch 2025 rewards and how to get them

Featured experiences (Image via Roblox)
Featured experiences (Image via Roblox)

The process of earning rewards from The Hatch is simple, but a little lengthy. Your objective is to collect 100 types of collectible Eggs, which are segregated into 10 Biomes. Each Biome includes 10 types of collectible Eggs, and collecting all of them unlocks a special reward Egg. After you get the special reward Egg, you can hatch it to acquire a unique UGC item.

Collectible Eggs are also classified into three rarities: Common, Primal, and Mythic. Each Biome includes five Common Eggs, four Primal Eggs, and one Mythic Egg. Furthermore, each Biome includes its own selection of experiences that feature its respective collectible Egg types.

What makes the process lengthy is that the different types of collectible Eggs are not tied to any specific experiences. Once you enter a game and complete the objective, the Egg you receive will be randomized. So, getting a specific Egg becomes a matter of luck favoring you.

The table below gives you a complete list of rewards available in The Hatch:

Special Reward Egg

Hatch reward

Associated objective

The Egg of the Infinite Nexus

Festive Frittata Boombox

Funktastic Frittata Boombox (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Connection Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Infinite Nexus at the Connection Biome.

The Egg of the Blinding Corona

Beach Benedict Hat

Bizarro Benedict Hat (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Light Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Blinding Corona at the Light Biome.

The Egg of the Grasping Dark

Eggalodon Tail

Electro Eggalodon Tail (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Darkness Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Grasping Dark at the Darkness Biome.

The Egg of Ragnarok

Deviled Egg Horns

Scorching Deviled Egg Horns (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Fire Eggs to unlock the Egg of Ragnarok at the Fire Biome.

The Egg of the Unyielding Monolith

Intreggpid Adventurer’s Belt

Egglectrified Adventurer’s Belt (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Earth Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Unyielding Monolith at the Earth Biome.

The Egg of the Churning Maelstrom

Eggquarium Backpack

Midnight Eggquarium Backpack (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Water Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom at the Water Biome.

The Egg of the Runaway Supernova

Yolked Energy Wings

Yolktaic Energy Wings

Collect all 10 types of Energy Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Runaway Supernova at the Energy Biome.

The Egg of Tempus Fugit

Eggternal Halo

Timespun Halo (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Time Eggs to unlock the Egg of Tempus Fugit at the Time Biome.

The Egg of Absolute Zero

Staff of Frozen Custard

Staff of the Gelatomancer (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Ice Eggs to unlock the Egg of Absolute Zero at the Ice Biome.

The Egg of the Cyclone’s Eye

Sunny Side Aura

Dark Side of the Egg (premium only)

Collect all 10 types of Air Eggs to unlock the Egg of the Cyclone’s Eye at the Air Biome.

The premium-only rewards can be purchased individually for 60 Robux each or as a part of the Solstice item pack for 1,200 Robux. You can claim them from the Inventory by clicking on the Solstice prompt that appears after collecting the free reward.

You can also acquire the Cone of Connection by inviting five Friends to The Hatch event experience, completing the A Friend Indeed quest in the process. Other rewards found in the Quest tab include the collectible Eggs, which will help you acquire the main prizes listed in the table above.

The Trading Station and Egg Merging

The Trading Station (Image via Roblox)
The Trading Station (Image via Roblox)

Duplicates of collectible Eggs have no use, and so, you will find plenty of Robloxians willing to trade away their copies of certain Eggs. This can be quite useful considering the RNG-heavy nature of the Egg collection process. You can initiate a trade with another player by visiting the Trading Station in Shifting Shores.

Each of the collectible Egg types can be traded. This can help you acquire specific ones that you may be missing. Once you are at the station, hit E to view a list of players with whom you can initiate the exchange. Alternatively, you may receive a trade request from someone who wishes to acquire an Egg type that you may have.

After the trade request is accepted, you and the other player can make trade offerings. Both participants of the trade will be able to view what the other party is giving away, at which point they may choose to accept or decline. Should both parties accept, the trade will go through, and the chosen items will be transferred.

If you’re missing an Egg of a higher rarity, you can merge multiple Eggs of a lower rarity to get it. This means that you can merge Common Eggs to get a Primal one and fuse Primal Eggs to get the Mythic one. This method doesn’t rely on anyone else, so you can go through this process at will.

The Merging Station can be found down the street from the Trading Station in Shifting Shores.

Best games for earning Eggs

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

This table lists the experiences with the easiest objective for each type of collectible Egg in Roblox The Hatch 2025:

Collectible Egg

Experiences with easy objectives

Connection Egg

Roblox NPCs are becoming Smart

Sprunki RP 3D

Farmstead

Vesteria

Basketball Stars 3

Criminality

Indo Voice

Troll Obby

Teddy

Demon Soul Simulator

Light Egg

Color io

Wall Hop Practice

Ragdoll Waterpark

Build A Boat for Treasure

Dragon Soul

Investor City

Raise a Rainbocorn

Wizard West

Legends Area

SNK Rumbling

MotoRush

Dark Egg

2 Player Duck Tycoon

Aladia PvP

Burger Game

Draw & Donate

Dudes Battlegrounds

Entity Fishing

Find the Hamster

Ice Fishing Simulator

RetroStudio

Undertale Test Place Reborn

Air Egg

Ragdoll Engine

Musical Chairs

Dig to Earth’s Core

Youtube Simulator Z

Good or Bad Obby

Speed Run 4

Punch Simulator

Drive the Train to the End

Water Egg

3-2-1 Blast Off Simulator

Elemental Powers Tycoon

Epic Egg Hunt 2025

Escape Mr Yummy’s Supermarket Obby

Obby But You Can’t Jump

Obby But You’re On Roller Skates

Podcast Tycoon

Speedster Roleplay

Super Impossible Obby

Tongue Battles

Fire Egg

God Tycoon

2 Player Princess Tycoon

It MOOs

Ultimate Home Tycoon

SCP Snake

Circle Grinding INC.

Climb Stairs but LAVA RISING

Sword Warriors

Multiverse Tower Defense

Super Hero Tycoon

Earth Egg

Beat Bounce

Eat a Huge Waffle

Escape Papa Pizza’s Pizzeria

Paradise

Pilchero Outfits

The Chosen One

The Floor is ACID

Untitled boxing game

Energy Egg

Bloxy Bingo

Collect the Body

Doge Head Escape

Infection Gunfight

Jailbreak

Megalodon

Obby Royale

Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

Tower Defense RNG

Tower Defense Simulator

Time Egg

Pull a Sword

Hide or Die

Dead Rails

Work at a Pizza Place

Epic School Escape

Training Simulator

Together [Party Game]

Merge for SPEED!

Ice Egg

Glide to Hell Obby

Adopt a Cute Cat

Boxywood RP

Mega Obby 725 Stages

Image Block Run

Saber Showdown

Fabled Legacy

Anime Paint by Numbers

Bathroom Attack

Battle Ages

FAQs

How to get collectible Eggs in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Collectible Eggs can be obtained by completing objectives in the experiences featured in each Biome.

How to get the Beach Benedict Hat in Roblox The Hatch 2025

The Beach Benedict Hat can be obtained by hatching the Egg of the Blinding Corona after acquiring all 10 types of Light Eggs.

Where is the Trading Station in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

The Trading Station can be found in the Shifting Shores area of the Roblox The Hatch 2025 event hub.

