Roblox The Hatch 2025 is a platform-wide event that kicked off on June 2, 2025. Numerous experiences are participating in this celebration, rewarding players with badges and special Eggs for completing associated missions. The Egg of the Blinding Corona is one of these Eggs, available from The Hatch event experience. You must collect one of each of the 10 different Light Egg types and bring them to a specific pedestal in the Light Biome to acquire the Egg.

Ad

Here’s a quick overview of how to get the Egg of the Blinding Corona in Roblox The Hatch 2025.

Getting the Egg of the Blinding Corona in Roblox The Hatch 2025

Light Egg Hunt

The Hatch hub (Image via Roblox)

The first step of getting the Egg of Blinding Corona is to acquire one of each of the 10 types of Light Eggs. Teleport to Shifting Shores from the Fast Travel menu and head over to the sandy area to find the portal to the Light Biome.

Ad

Trending

Once you enter the portal, you will be given a list of experiences that reward you with one of the 10 different types of Light Eggs. Eggs are not tied to any specific games; completing objectives in experiences will randomly grant you one of the 10 Light Eggs. Unfortunately, this means that you can end up with duplicates, so you must continue finishing the associated objectives until you have all 10.

These Eggs include the following:

Ad

Common Egg of Gleaming

Common Egg of Luster

Common Egg of Shimmer

Common Egg of Luster

Common Egg of Glare

Primal Egg of Radiance

Primal Egg of Refraction

Primal Egg of Wavelength

Primal Egg of Brilliance

Mythic Egg of the Unicorn

The following experiences have some of the easiest objectives to complete for these Eggs:

Color io: Found on the map.

Found on the map. Wall Hop Practice: Found next to the Wall Hop Tutorial board.

Found next to the Wall Hop Tutorial board. Ragdoll Waterpark: Found on a platform at the bottom of The Hatch slide

Found on a platform at the bottom of The Hatch slide Build A Boat for Treasure: Carried by an NPC hanging underneath the UFO.

Carried by an NPC hanging underneath the UFO. Dragon Soul: Spawns randomly on the map.

Spawns randomly on the map. Investor City: Requires completion of the Egg House hunt quest.

Requires completion of the Egg House hunt quest. Raise a Rainbocorn: Found on the map.

Found on the map. Wizard West: Requires hitting the pillars with the indicated spells.

Requires hitting the pillars with the indicated spells. Legends Area: Found in the hub area next to a pillar.

Found in the hub area next to a pillar. SNK Rumbling: Found near windmills.

Found near windmills. MotoRush: Next to the parking lot entrance.

Ad

Also read: Roblox Decal IDs

Claiming the Egg of the Blinding Corona

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the required number of Light Eggs, open your Inventory in The Hatch event experience and click on the Egg in the Light section. You will be teleported to a new area surrounded by a golden shine. Walk into this place for a cutscene to trigger, at the end of which you will receive the Egg of the Blinding Corona.

Ad

You can bring the Egg of the Blinding Corona to the pedestal in the same area to hatch it, giving you the Beach Benedict Hat.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Egg of Blinding Corona in Roblox The Hatch 2025

The Egg of Blinding Corona can be acquired by collecting all 10 types of Light Eggs.

What does the Egg of Blinding Corona hatch into in Roblox The Hatch 2025?

Ad

The Egg of Blinding Corona hatches into the Beach Benedict Hat.

When does Roblox The Hatch 2025 end?

The Hatch is scheduled to end on July 12, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024