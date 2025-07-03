Roblox The Hatch 2025 is a platform-wide event that kicked off on June 2, 2025. Numerous experiences are participating in this celebration, rewarding players with badges and special Eggs for completing associated missions. The Egg of the Blinding Corona is one of these Eggs, available from The Hatch event experience. You must collect one of each of the 10 different Light Egg types and bring them to a specific pedestal in the Light Biome to acquire the Egg.
Here’s a quick overview of how to get the Egg of the Blinding Corona in Roblox The Hatch 2025.
Getting the Egg of the Blinding Corona in Roblox The Hatch 2025
Light Egg Hunt
The first step of getting the Egg of Blinding Corona is to acquire one of each of the 10 types of Light Eggs. Teleport to Shifting Shores from the Fast Travel menu and head over to the sandy area to find the portal to the Light Biome.
Once you enter the portal, you will be given a list of experiences that reward you with one of the 10 different types of Light Eggs. Eggs are not tied to any specific games; completing objectives in experiences will randomly grant you one of the 10 Light Eggs. Unfortunately, this means that you can end up with duplicates, so you must continue finishing the associated objectives until you have all 10.
These Eggs include the following:
- Common Egg of Gleaming
- Common Egg of Luster
- Common Egg of Shimmer
- Common Egg of Glare
- Primal Egg of Radiance
- Primal Egg of Refraction
- Primal Egg of Wavelength
- Primal Egg of Brilliance
- Mythic Egg of the Unicorn
The following experiences have some of the easiest objectives to complete for these Eggs:
- Color io: Found on the map.
- Wall Hop Practice: Found next to the Wall Hop Tutorial board.
- Ragdoll Waterpark: Found on a platform at the bottom of The Hatch slide
- Build A Boat for Treasure: Carried by an NPC hanging underneath the UFO.
- Dragon Soul: Spawns randomly on the map.
- Investor City: Requires completion of the Egg House hunt quest.
- Raise a Rainbocorn: Found on the map.
- Wizard West: Requires hitting the pillars with the indicated spells.
- Legends Area: Found in the hub area next to a pillar.
- SNK Rumbling: Found near windmills.
- MotoRush: Next to the parking lot entrance.
Claiming the Egg of the Blinding Corona
Once you have the required number of Light Eggs, open your Inventory in The Hatch event experience and click on the Egg in the Light section. You will be teleported to a new area surrounded by a golden shine. Walk into this place for a cutscene to trigger, at the end of which you will receive the Egg of the Blinding Corona.
You can bring the Egg of the Blinding Corona to the pedestal in the same area to hatch it, giving you the Beach Benedict Hat.
FAQs
How to get the Egg of Blinding Corona in Roblox The Hatch 2025
The Egg of Blinding Corona can be acquired by collecting all 10 types of Light Eggs.
What does the Egg of Blinding Corona hatch into in Roblox The Hatch 2025?
The Egg of Blinding Corona hatches into the Beach Benedict Hat.
When does Roblox The Hatch 2025 end?
The Hatch is scheduled to end on July 12, 2025.
