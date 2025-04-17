How to get Cool Shades in Blox Fruits

While playing Blox Fruits, you can travel across islands and test your strength against several mobs and bosses. Eventually, you will face enemies who will take more than just a punch to go down. To keep such foes from overwhelming you, be sure to equip accessories that provide useful buffs during battle.

The Cool Shades are one of those accessories that you can wear to gain significant buffs without compromising your style.

That said, the Cool Shades are only a decent accessory to equip in the First Sea. Once you go into the Second and the Third Sea, they won't be of much use. So, while you are in the First Sea, here's how you can get the Cool Shades for your benefit.

How to unlock the Cool Shades in Blox Fruits

Cyborg location in Blox Fruits (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@NeedForGaming946 )

In this Roblox title, you can unlock the Cool Shades by defeating an enemy called Cyborg. It is a level 675 boss that spawns in Fountain City, First Sea. If you haven't come across this island yet, go to Pirate Starter Island and head toward Desert Island from there. Fountain City is located just beneath the Desert.

It should be noted that every enemy in Fountain City is above level 600. Do not fight against them if you are not on a similar level to them. Anyway, you can find Cyborg in front of the Workshop building. To be more specific, you can find this boss by going to the left side of the Boat Dealer NPC.

To be honest, defeating Cyborg isn't a big deal at all. All of these moves can be avoided by keeping a safe distance. For your reference, we have mentioned Cyborg's moveset and some tips to avoid them easily:

Rocket Barrage

What it does: Cyborg launches multiple rockets toward the player.

How to tackle: It can easily be avoided by dashing frequently in the opposite direction.

Strong Right

What it does: Cyborg extends its right arm and damages the player.

How to tackle: It can be avoided by going away, as the arm can only be extended to a certain limit.

Rising Fart Strike

What it does: Cyborg leaps in the air and produces a green gas that damages the player.

How to tackle: This move only works in a short range, so it can be avoided by going away from Cyborg.

Once you learn to dodge Cyborg's attacks, you can use any weapon to take it down. Once you have done that, you will get rewards, like Beli, XP, and Bounty/Honor. Also, there is a random chance that you will get the Cool Shades.

All Cool Shades buffs in Blox Fruits

The Cool Shades (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@RealBrugify)

After equipping Cool Shades, you can enjoy the following buffs from it:

+7.5% Damage

+17.5% Movement Speed

+100 Energy

+100 Health

FAQs

How do I get the Cool Shades in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Cool Shades by beating the Cyborg boss enemy.

Where is the Cyborg boss in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Cyborg boss in Fountain City, First Sea.

What do the Cool Shades do in Blox Fruits?

The Cool Shades offer 17.5% faster running speed, 7.5% more damage on any attack, 100 Energy, and 100 Health to its user.

