What does Shark Tooth Necklace do in Blox Fruits?

As you progress in Blox Fruits, the PvE and PvP combat will intensify. Using just stronger weapons won't be enough to earn a victory. You will need everything it takes to increase your capabilities. This is where accessories like the Shark Tooth Necklace come into play with their game-changing benefits.

The Shark Tooth Necklace is a wearable that can be unlocked from the Shark Hunter. However, since it is a craftable that requires elusive materials, its potential isn't explored much in the community. Below, we will explain what the Shark Tooth Necklace does in Blox Fruits.

Everything you need to know about the Shark Tooth Necklace in Blox Fruits

The Shark Tooth Necklace (Image via Roblox)

After wearing the Shark Tooth Necklace, you will receive the following buffs in this Roblox title.

Your movement speed is increased by 50%.

Your distance covered while dashing is increased by 10%.

During Sea Events, your damage output is increased by 25%.

For those who travel from one island to another frequently for exploration, the Shark Tooth Necklace is a decent choice. Since it increases the movement and the dash distance, it changes how you traverse on foot.

The biggest drawback of the Shark Tooth Necklace is that it only buffs your damage during the Sea Events. That said, if you were specifically looking for something to use during a fight, the Shark Tooth Necklace isn't an ideal choice.

How to get the Shark Tooth Necklace

The Shark Hunter location (Image via Roblox)

As discussed earlier, the Shark Tooth Necklace can be crafted through an NPC called the Shark Hunter. You can find him in Tiki Outpost, an island in the Third Sea. The Shark Hunter resides on the top floor of a building behind the Boat Dealer NPC. Once you find him, use the following resources to craft the Shark Tooth Necklace.

x1 Mutant Tooth : Obtained by defeating a Terrorshark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 2 to 6.

: Obtained by defeating a Terrorshark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 2 to 6. x5 Shark Tooth: Obtained by defeating a regular Shark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 1 to 6.

Apart from the Shark Tooth Necklace, the Shark Hunter also lets you craft a Terror Jaw and Monster Magnet. Do check out our dedicated guide to learn how to craft and use them for good.

FAQs

Where is the Shark Hunter in Blox Fruits?

You can find the Shark Hunter inside a building in Tiki Outpost, Third Sea.

How do I get the Mutant Tooth in Blox Fruits?

The Mutant Tooth is obtained by beating a Terrorshark that spawns between Sea Danger levels 2 to 6.

Is the Shark Tooth Necklace worth it in Blox Fruits?

The Shark Tooth Necklace is worth your while only if you want to gain movement buffs.

