How to get Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits

The Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits is a decent accessory that can be equipped by a player to receive certain stat buffs. This Legendary item is a must-have for someone who likes to engage in raid battles frequently. Obtaining it is a straightforward task, but only if you know where to look for it. This is the toughest part as the open-world map of this game is too big to explore for the Legendary Terror Jaw.

To make your life easy, here's a guide that explains how to get the Terror Jaw in this game and what this accessory does.

How to obtain the Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits

Shark Hunter location in Tiki Outpost (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the Terror Jaw can be obtained by crafting it at the Shark Hunter NPC. You can find the Shark Hunter at Tiki Outpost, a Level 2450 island located in the Third Sea. Once you reach the Tiki Outpost, go to the room on the first floor behind the Boat Dealer NPC. From there, interact with the Shark Hunter to craft the Terror Jaw using the following items.

- 1 Terror Eyes: Obtained by defeating the Terrorshark, a Level 2000 raid boss in the Third Sea. The Terrorshark has a chance to spawn between the Sea Danger Levels 1 to 6.

- 2 Mutant Teeth: A guaranteed drop from the Terrorshark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 1 to 6.

- 10 Fool's Gold: Obtained from the Ship Raid (Grand Brigade), Haunted Ship Raid, and the Ghost Ship Raid in the Third Sea.

- 5 Shark Tooth: Obtained by defeating the Shark, a Level 2000 enemy in the Third Sea. The Shark has a higher chance of spawning between Sea Danger Levels 1 to 6.

Once you have obtained the above items, you can easily craft the Terror Saw at the Shark Hunter. However, note that the Shark Hunter lets you craft a Shark Tooth Necklace and a Monster Magnet. To get them, you will need the following resources:

Monster Magnet : 2 Terror Eyes, 8 Electric Wings, 20 Fool's Gold, and 10 Shark Teeth.

: 2 Terror Eyes, 8 Electric Wings, 20 Fool's Gold, and 10 Shark Teeth. Shark Tooth Necklace: 1 Mutant Tooth and 5 Shark Tooth

What does the Terror Jaw do in Blox Fruits

The Terror Jaw (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, the Terror Jaw can be equipped to gain stat buffs. For your reference, we have highlighted all the stat buffs below.

Gives you 10% extra damage while using a Sword.

Reduces the cooldown period of any attack by 10%.

While participating in a Sea Event, you will receive an extra 20% defense boost.

Upon equipping the Terror Jaw, your Energy and Health are increased by 200 points.

The above stats are extremely useful during raid battles where the enemies are strong. With increased melee damage and a reduced cooldown period, you can spam special moves. However, the only downside of the Terror Jaw is that the defense boost is only given during the Sea Events. So, if you encounter an enemy with relatively higher damage, keep dodging.

FAQs

How can I get the Terror Jaw in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Terror Jaw by crafting it at the Shark Hunter NPC using 1 Terror Eyes, 2 Mutant Teeth, 10 Fool's Gold, and 5 Shark Tooth.

What does the Monster Magnet do in Blox Fruits?

The Monster Magnet is an item required to summon the Anchored Terrorshark in this experience.

Can you purchase the Terror Jaw from a merchant in Blox Fruits?

No, the only way to get the Terror Jaw is by crafting it at the Shark Hunter NPC.

