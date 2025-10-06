How to get Crimson Mutation in Fisch

The Crimson Mutation in Fisch is an essential part of progression for the Crimson Cavern sub-area of the Desolate Deep. Getting it can be tricky, especially if you don’t know where to look for it. Fortunately, there are a few reliable ways to get it to help you unlock access to the Crimson Cavern through the Luminescent Cavern. These involve the Scarlet Spincaster Rod, the Appraiser, and fishing in specific areas.

Ad

This guide gives you a complete overview of the Crimson Mutation and how to get it in Fisch.

About the Crimson Mutation in Fisch

Overview

Crimson Fish can be found at the Crimson Cavern (Image via Roblox)

The Crimson Mutation is a value-altering affliction that increases the selling value of the affected Fish by 6x. This places it close to the middle of the Mutation value spectrum, where the highest multiplier is 17x and the lowest is 0.1x. A Fish affected by this Mutation turns a bright crimson, with red particles emanating from its model.

Ad

Trending

Considering the challenging nature of its acquisition, its value may not entirely be justified.

Feel free to follow this guide to learn how to catch the Colossal Ancient Dragon in Fisch.

How to get

Crimson Mutation can be obtained by having your Fish appraised (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get the Crimson Mutation: by fishing at the Crimson Cavern, through Appraisal, and by using the Scarlet Spincaster Rod. You need access to the Crimson Cavern for the first and third options, while the second option is RNG-reliant.

Ad

To access Crimson Cavern, you must catch a Colossal Blue Dragon with the Crimson Mutation as part of the Crimson Guard’s quest in Luminescent Cavern. You can catch the Colossal Blue Dragon during the Colossal Blue Dragon Hunt in Luminescent Cavern.

After that, head over to the top of a tree branch at (-1030, -270, -4940) to purchase the Scarlet Spincaster Rod for 200,000 C$. This rod has a 30% chance of applying the Crimson Mutation to a caught fish, making it the most reliable way of getting the Mutation.

Ad

Apart from the Scarlet Spincaster Rod, you can naturally get a Crimson Fish by fishing at the Crimson Cavern. The odds of this happening are quite low at a 0.11% chance, so you are better off relying on the Scarlet Spincaster Rod instead.

Lastly, you have a minuscule chance of getting a Crimson Fish by having any Fish appraised at the Appraiser. The odds of the result being Crimson are 0.11%.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ad

FAQs on Fisch

What is the best way to get the Crimson Mutation in Fisch?

The best way to get the Crimson Mutation is to use the Scarlet Spincaster Rod.

How much does the Scarlet Spincaster Rod cost?

The Scarlet Spincaster Rod is priced at 200,000 C$.

What does the Crimson Mutation do?

The Crimson Mutation multiples the sell value of the affected Fish by 6x.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025