How to get Crimson Mutation in Fisch

The Crimson Mutation in Fisch is an essential part of progression for the Crimson Cavern sub-area of the Desolate Deep. Getting it can be tricky, especially if you don’t know where to look for it. Fortunately, there are a few reliable ways to get it to help you unlock access to the Crimson Cavern through the Luminescent Cavern. These involve the Scarlet Spincaster Rod, the Appraiser, and fishing in specific areas.
This guide gives you a complete overview of the Crimson Mutation and how to get it in Fisch.
About the Crimson Mutation in Fisch
Overview
The Crimson Mutation is a value-altering affliction that increases the selling value of the affected Fish by 6x. This places it close to the middle of the Mutation value spectrum, where the highest multiplier is 17x and the lowest is 0.1x. A Fish affected by this Mutation turns a bright crimson, with red particles emanating from its model.
Considering the challenging nature of its acquisition, its value may not entirely be justified.
Feel free to follow this guide to learn how to catch the Colossal Ancient Dragon in Fisch.
How to get
There are three ways to get the Crimson Mutation: by fishing at the Crimson Cavern, through Appraisal, and by using the Scarlet Spincaster Rod. You need access to the Crimson Cavern for the first and third options, while the second option is RNG-reliant.
To access Crimson Cavern, you must catch a Colossal Blue Dragon with the Crimson Mutation as part of the Crimson Guard’s quest in Luminescent Cavern. You can catch the Colossal Blue Dragon during the Colossal Blue Dragon Hunt in Luminescent Cavern.
After that, head over to the top of a tree branch at (-1030, -270, -4940) to purchase the Scarlet Spincaster Rod for 200,000 C$. This rod has a 30% chance of applying the Crimson Mutation to a caught fish, making it the most reliable way of getting the Mutation.
Apart from the Scarlet Spincaster Rod, you can naturally get a Crimson Fish by fishing at the Crimson Cavern. The odds of this happening are quite low at a 0.11% chance, so you are better off relying on the Scarlet Spincaster Rod instead.
Lastly, you have a minuscule chance of getting a Crimson Fish by having any Fish appraised at the Appraiser. The odds of the result being Crimson are 0.11%.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Fisch
What is the best way to get the Crimson Mutation in Fisch?
The best way to get the Crimson Mutation is to use the Scarlet Spincaster Rod.
How much does the Scarlet Spincaster Rod cost?
The Scarlet Spincaster Rod is priced at 200,000 C$.
What does the Crimson Mutation do?
The Crimson Mutation multiples the sell value of the affected Fish by 6x.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025