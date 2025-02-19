How to get the Cupid Dragon in Adopt Me

As part of the Valentine’s Event 2025 in Adopt Me, players can adopt two new Pets as of Week 1. The Legendary Cupid Dragon is among the new batch of Pets and can be accessed via its kiosk at the Valentine’s Day display on Adoption Island. You can teach it up to six tricks, based on its current growth stage.

Let’s take a look at how to acquire the Cupid Dragon in Adopt Me.

Getting the Cupid Dragon in Adopt Me

Cupid Dragon can be bought from the event station (Image via Roblox)

The Cupid Dragon is a Legendary Pet exclusive to Valentine’s Event 2025 and can only be obtained by spending Robux. Alternatively, you can acquire it through trading, but since this is a very recent release, finding players willing to exchange it for something else would be difficult.

This limited Legendary Pet is purchasable from the Valentine’s Event display on Adoption Island for 1,000 Robux. The display can be found by approaching the Nursery at the center of the Island and moving behind it. Next to a bridge, you will spot a large display with variously themed elements adorned on pedestals, ready to be bought.

The following tricks can be taught to the Cupid Dragon during its six growth stages:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

You can purchase this Pet before the Valentine’s Event 2025 ends on February 28, 2025.

About Valentine’s Event 2025

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Valentine’s Event 2025 started on February 14, 2025, and is spread over two weeks. New content is added weekly and you can partake in unique minigames and access the fresh items from the dedicated event stand. Among the newest activities is the Cupid Dragon Chase, a minigame where you collect Hearts dropped by the aforementioned Dragon.

The main objective of the event is to collect Roses and Hearts, which can be found on Adoption Island until February 28, 2025. One of the Roses is always in the Nursery premises, collecting which spawns 20 Hearts around it.

Once all the Hearts are collected, another Rose spawns and the process repeats until you collect a total of eight Roses and 160 Hearts. Thus, you can procure eight Roses and 160 Hearts per in-game day.

The second week of the event will be arriving on February 21, 2025, bringing new Pets and toys to purchase using Hearts. At the end of the second week, the event will end and all the associated items and activities will no longer be accessible.

FAQs

Is Cupid Dragon available for free in Adopt Me?

Outside of trading, the Cupid Dragon cannot be obtained for free.

How much does the Cupid Dragon cost in Adopt Me?

The Cupid Dragon can be purchased for 1,000 Robux from the Valentine’s Event station on Adoption Island.

When will the Valentine’s Event 2025 end in Adopt Me?

Valentine’s Event 2025 will end on February 28, 2025.

