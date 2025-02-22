How to get Cupid's Bow and Sweetheart Rat in Adopt Me

The second week of the Adopt Me Valentine’s Event 2025 sees the themed item selection updated to include Cupid’s Bow and Sweetheart Rat. Players can now approach the event station near the Nursery to purchase both collectibles using the event currency. The items that were available during the first week of the celebration have been replaced with the bow and the rats.

Ad

Let’s take a look at the acquisition process for Cupid’s Bow and Sweetheart Rat.

Getting the Cupid’s Bow and Sweetheart Rat in Adopt Me

Cupid's Bow (Image via Roblox)

The Cupid’s Bow and Sweetheart Rat were added to the selection of purchasable Valentine’s Event items on February 21, 2025. These elements can both be purchased with Hearts, the main currency of the event, by approaching the event station.

Ad

Trending

The bow acts as a grappling hook, and can be used for traversal, while the rat is a Pet exclusive to this celebration. The former belongs to the Ultra-Rare category and costs 1,600 Hearts, while the Rare Pet costs 2,400 Hearts.

You can find the Valentine’s Event display behind the Nursery on Adoption Island, next to a bridge that leads to the adjacent Island. Interact with the respective item displays to access the prompt to purchase it and hit the confirmation buttons to complete the purchase.

Ad

Also read: How to get the Cupid Dragon in Adopt Me

How to collect Hearts in Adopt Me

Valentine's Event 2025 area (Image via Roblox)

There are two main ways to collect Hearts during Valentine’s Event 2025: Rose collection and Cupid Dragon Chase. You can find up to eight Roses on Adoption Island that spawn one after another near the Nursery. Picking up a Rose causes Hearts to spawn, which you can get by walking into them.

Ad

After you collect all the surrounding Hearts, the next Rose will spawn nearby, repeating the process until you have all eight for the day. Since this acquisition process can be done again every in-game day, you can get up to 160 Hearts every 20 minutes.

You can also get up to 160 Hearts by completing the Cupid Dragon Chase minigame. This entails finding the letter that spawns randomly on Adoption Island and chasing after the titular Dragon as it drops Hearts.

Ad

Every Valentine’s Day-themed item will become unavailable after the end of Week 2, on February 28, 2025. So, be sure to complete all the associated activities before then.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How much does the Cupid’s Bow cost in Adopt Me?

The Cupid’s Bow can be bought for 1,600 Hearts during the 2025 Valentine’s Event.

Can the Sweetheart Rat be acquired for free in Adopt Me?

Ad

Yes, you can get the Sweetheart Rat for free by spending 2,400 Hearts at the Valentine’s Event station. By free, we mean you don't have to spend real-world money.

When does Valentine’s Event 2025 end in Adopt Me?

Valentine’s Event 2025 is scheduled to leave on February 28, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024