How to get Curse Mark in Ninja Time

Ninja Time includes Curse Marks that grant you special abilities based on the Mark you acquire. These Marks can be obtained by interacting with Snake in his hideout, which can be found on an island on the southern fringes of the map. The Curse Mark you get is randomized and you must rely on RNG rolls to receive the desired Mark for your avatar.

Here’s how you can acquire Curse Marks and add them to your avatar’s repertoire in Ninja Time.

Getting Curse Marks in Ninja Time

Snake's Hideout (Image via Roblox)

Before you approach Snake in his hideout to obtain a Curse Mark, you must collect Curse Mark Tokens. There are a few ways to do this, the quickest of which is to defeat Bones or Curse Mark Black Flames bosses. Of course, making short work of these bosses requires you to be properly leveled, otherwise, you are better off either crafting or purchasing the Tokens.

You can craft a Curse Mark Token by bringing the God NPC five Curse Blood, two Curse Tooth, three Curse Eyes, and five Curse Hearts. These are dropped by the Kimimaru enemy in Bone’s hideout, giving you a relatively easier way to farm the materials. God can be found to the west of Uchiha Village.

With the Curse Tokens taken care of, go to Snake’s Hideout, which is visible from the very southern point on the map. From there, you can either swim or use a flying mount to reach the island. Once on the island, look for a building that juts out of a mountain, and enter through the opening on the side.

Inside, you will find Snake, who will randomly assign you a Curse Mark in exchange for a Curse Mark Token. He will either give you a Bone Cursed Mark or a Black Flames Cursed Mark, the drop chances of which are 20% and 2%, respectively. Note that rolls with Snake don’t guarantee a Curse Mark.

About Ninja Time

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This title is a roleplaying adventure where you play as an up-and-coming ninja in a world inspired by Naruto. Set in a vast open world, you can train to strengthen your avatar, acquire new skills, and master unique techniques seen in the original animanga series. Furthermore, you can chat with NPCs and accept quests to help them out and receive various rewards in return.

The game has a heavy focus on exploration as it directs you towards various points of interest that dot the landscape. It includes a mount system as well to hasten the traversal process, allowing you to go from an urban area to a boss dungeon in minutes.

You can aim to be the strongest and vanquish all enemies in this Roblox experience to become the ultimate ninja.

FAQs

Where is Snake’s Hideout in Ninja Time?

Snake’s Hideout is on a small island on the southwestern corner of the map, accessible only through swimming or flying.

What are Curse Marks in Ninja Time?

Curse Marks are ability sets separate from Clans that give you unique skills to use in and out of combat.

How to craft Curse Mark Tokens in Ninja Time

Curse Mark Tokens can be crafted by approaching the God NPC with five Curse Blood, two Curse Tooth, three Curse Eyes, and five Curse Hearts in your inventory.

