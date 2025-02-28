How to get Spins in Ninja Time

In Ninja Time, Spins play a major role in defining your avatar's characteristics. Using Spins, you can alter the player character’s Family, Element, and Clan, effectively allowing you to control the moveset. However, since it's random, you won’t always get what you need from a single Spin. Thus, you are incentivized to perform Spins to receive the desired combination of the aforementioned aspects, creating a continuous need for more Spins.

Here’s a guide detailing the different sources of Spins in Ninja Time to help you create a more well-rounded avatar.

Getting Spins in Ninja Time

Achievement rewards include Spin Tokens (Image via Roblox)

Spins can be obtained in a myriad of ways, most of which are completely free. These options include achievement hunting, code redemption, and boss kills, all of which can keep you occupied for a good while. The game does offer premium options to fall back on, should you need them.

There are three types of Spin Tokens in the game, one each for Family, Clan, and Element. Here are the different ways you can get the three Spin Token types:

Code redemption: You can use the built-in code system to redeem the latest codes and receive the three Spin types.

You can use the built-in code system to redeem the and receive the three Spin types. Achievements: Completing Achievements gives you access to all three types of Spins, depending on the finished objective. You can open the Achievements menu by pressing M and selecting the option of the same name.

Completing Achievements gives you access to all three types of Spins, depending on the finished objective. You can open the Achievements menu by pressing M and selecting the option of the same name. Boss kills: Certain bosses in the Arena mode have a chance to drop spins when defeated. These bosses are located all over the game world and often have a 10% chance or less to drop the Spin Tokens.

Certain bosses in the Arena mode have a chance to drop spins when defeated. These bosses are located all over the game world and often have a 10% chance or less to drop the Spin Tokens. Premium purchases: The Spins menu includes a store where you can purchase them using Robux. This option offers multiple Spin packs of all three Spin Token types, which you can choose per your requirements.

Performing Spins in Ninja Time

The Spins Menu (Image via Roblox)

You can perform all three types of Spins from a single menu. To access this menu, follow these steps:

Select a character slot from the main menu.

Use the on-screen arrow keys to navigate to the Spins option and access the menu using the Left Mouse Button.

Switch between the three Spin types by clicking on the corresponding buttons.

The number displayed above each Spin type indicates the number of Tokens you have left. Once this number reaches zero, you must acquire more Tokens through the methods listed in the previous section.

FAQs

What is the easiest way to get Spins in Ninja Time?

The easiest way to get Spins is to redeem the latest active codes, which rewards you with all three types of Spin Tokens.

Can Spins be purchased in Ninja Time?

Yes, you can buy packs of Spin Tokens from the Spins menu using Robux.

Is it possible to guarantee the acquisition of a specific Clan, Element, or Family through Spins in Ninja Time?

No, Spins are largely RNG-based and you must rely on luck to obtain the desired Clan, Family, or Element.

