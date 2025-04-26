How to get Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits

Obtaining the Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits is a real pain as it requires you to pass through several hoops. For starters, you will need both the Yama and Tushita swords and reach 350 Mastery level with them. That's not it, as you must also reach player level 2200 to be eligible for the trials. Yes, you must complete multiple trials to unlock the Cursed Dual Katana in this game.

Every struggle to acquire the Blox Fruits CCK or the Cursed Dual Katana is worthwhile, not due to its slick appearance but because the amount of damage output you can do with this weapon is insane. This guide will help you get your hands on the Cursed Dual Katana and provide a brief explanation of its moveset.

How to get the Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits

Before obtaining the Cursed Dual Katana in this Roblox title, you must fulfill the following prerequisites.

Have 350 Mastery level with both Yama and Tushita swords.

Farm XP and reach level 2200 or above.

Once you have fulfilled the above prerequisites, you can complete the Cursed Dual Katana puzzle, consisting of several trials. For your reference, we have mentioned the steps to complete this puzzle below.

Step 1

The Crypt Master NPC (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Axiore)

Speak with the Crypt Master, located behind the Mansion in Floating Turtle, Third Sea. More precisely, you can find him beside a stone building behind the Mansion. Interacting with this NPC will open the door to the Crypt. The entrance to the Crypt is located just around the other corner of the house.

Step 2

Once inside the Crypt, you will find two scrolls on each side of the walls. Each of these scrolls contains three trials (six in total) that you must complete to acquire the Cursed Dual Katana. You will find the Yama Scroll on the right wall inside the Crypt and the Tushita Scroll on the left.

Step 3

The Yama Scroll (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Axiore)

Complete the trials associated with both scrolls to spawn a boss called the Cursed Skeleton Boss enemy. Defeating this boss will reward you with a Cursed Dual Katana. Here's how you can complete all the trials.

Yama Scroll trials

Pain and Suffering : Take 8K to 10K damage from the enemies while holding the Yama sword in your hand.

: Take 8K to 10K damage from the enemies while holding the Yama sword in your hand. Haze of Misery : Kill every enemy marked in purple.

: Kill every enemy marked in purple. Fear the Reaper: Use the Hallow Essence to summon the Soul Reaper in Haunted Castle. Let the Soul Reaper kill you so that you can teleport to the Hell Dimension. In this dimension, light up three torches, defeat all the mobs and the Hell's Messenger boss, and return to the Crypt.

Tushita Scroll trials

Docks Legend : Speak with three Boat Dealers or Luxury Boat Dealers on three different islands. On the last page of the conversation, select the "Pardon Me" dialogue and phase out.

: Speak with three Boat Dealers or Luxury Boat Dealers on three different islands. On the last page of the conversation, select the "Pardon Me" dialogue and phase out. Sense of Duty : Participate in the Pirate Raid at the Castle on the Sea and defeat the NPCs.

: Participate in the Pirate Raid at the Castle on the Sea and defeat the NPCs. Soulless: Go to the Cake Queen and hit her to play a song. This song will go on for roughly two minutes. Defeat the Cake Queen before this song ends. Doing so will teleport you to the Heaven Dimension, where you must light up three torches. Then, beat the Heaven's Guardian boss and return.

Step 4

Upon completing the above trials, interact with the scroll pedestals inside the Crypt. Select the dialogue saying "The 6 shards of the mythical Alucard Gem react to each other, forming a new gem." This will spawn the level 2025 Cursed Skeleton Boss, whom you can defeat to get the Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits.

All Cursed Dual Katana moves in Blox Fruits

The following are all the moves that you can use after unlocking the Cursed Dual Katana in this game.

Revolving Ravager (Z move)

Requires Mastery level 175

Allows the user to spin and form a black and red tornado that pulls in the enemies. As the tornado moves, the opponents trapped in it will be dragged along until the tornado explodes.

Slayer of Goliath (X move)

Requires Mastery level 375

Allows the user to do a backflip and send an "X" shaped slash toward the target. This move can be held to increase distance and damage. Moreover, it can also break the Instinct and protection provided by the Dragon and Buddha Fruits.

FAQs

How do I get the Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits?

You can get the Cursed Dual Katana after completing the Cursed Dual puzzle.

How do I spawn the Cursed Skeleton in Blox Fruits?

You can spawn the Cursed Skeleton after completing the Yama and Tushita Trials in the Crypt.

Is the Cursed Dual Katana worth it in Blox Fruits?

Yes, obtaining the Cursed Dual Katana in Blox Fruits is worthwhile because of its insane damage.

