How to get Cyber Core in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X features several items that players can use to evolve units, which enhance their attributes and potential. A Legendary item that is especially cumbersome to obtain is the Cyber Core. Crafting it requires Gold and five kinds of materials, including one exclusive to the Challenge mode. Fortunately, some of the materials can be purchased from the Merchant Shop.

Here is a comprehensive guide on obtaining the Cyber Core as well as its usage in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

Crafting Cyber Core in Anime Rangers X

The Cyber Core (Image via Roblox)

Like other evolution items in Anime Rangers X, the Cyber Core can only be crafted in the tower defense experience; you cannot buy it from an NPC or acquire it as a reward for completing a level.

The game description of Cyber Core reads as follows:

"A highly advanced core from a powerful cyborg. Used to evolve units into their cybernetic form, unlocking advanced technology and abilities."

To craft a Cyber Core, you need an assortment of materials, mainly by clearing the Chapters and Acts in Z City. All Recipes of the Legendary Item and the means to get the materials are provided below:

Ranger Crystal x 5

Challenge mode

Merchant Shop - Each Crystal costs 775 Gems

SYN-Core x 1

Z City - Ranger Stage Act 3

Genesis Matrix x 1

Z City - Ranger Stage Act 1

Surge Nucleas x 7

Z City - Chapter 4

Z City - Chapter 6

Z City - Chapter 9

French Fries x 60

Z City - Chapter 1

Z City - Chapter 2

Z City - Chapter 3

Z City - Chapter 4

Z City - Chapter 5

Z City - Chapter 6

Z City - Chapter 7

Z City - Chapter 8

Z City - Chapter 9

Merchant Shop - Each French Fries costs 125 Gold

Along with the mentioned materials, you'll need 1000 Coins to craft a Cyber Core. Coins can be obtained as a level completion reward, for finishing quests, and by redeeming active Anime Rangers X codes.

Usage of Cyber Core in Anime Rangers X

Cyber Core helps players evolve Cyborg in the game (Image via Roblox)

The Cyber Core is used to evolve the unit Cyborg into Cyborg (Ultimate) in Anime Rangers X. While Cyborg belongs to the Epic rarity category, evolving it turns it into a Legendary character. The evolution also drastically increases the unit's Damage and Ability Damage.

While Cyborg has a Spawn Cost of 100 Yen and a Spawn Limit of three units, its evolved form costs 150 Yen and is limited to four units on the battlefield. The character's Element and Attack Type do not change after the evolution.

FAQs

How can I unlock Z City in Anime Rangers X?

The Z City world is unlocked after completing the Story Chapters in the preceding worlds, namely Voocha Village, Green Planet, Demon Forest, and Leaf Village.

Where can I get the Cyborg unit?

Cyborg is an Epic unit that can be obtained from the Summons gacha.

What is the use of the Cyber Core?

The Cyber Core is a Legendary Item required to evolve Cyborg into Cyborg (Ultimate).

