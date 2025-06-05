How to get Dawnbreaker Sword in King Legacy

King Legacy Update 8 reshaped the game's meta by introducing several styles, race V3 upgrades, and weapons. Among the new additions is Dawnbreaker, a sword obtainable from the raid battles. It is dropped by a certain boss enemy in this action-packed experience.

The Dawnbreaker appears as a pair of claws brimming with energy. To unlock its full potential, it must be upgraded thrice, following which it becomes one of the best swords in the entire game.

This guide covers everything there is to know about acquiring and using the coveted sword in King Legacy.

Unlocking the Dawnbreaker Sword in Roblox King Legacy

The Dawnbreaker Sword (Image via Roblox)

The Dawnbreaker Sword is dropped by the Ashen Talon boss, who is usually found on the fourth level of the Third Sea raids. These dungeon raids are accessible from the Land of Detention in Roblox King Legacy. Given that it is an endgame island, you have to be within the level range of 4750 to 4800.

Dawnbreaker's drop chance from the Ashen Talon boss is currently 5.75%. Some players haven't obtained the sword even after completing several raids. So, both patience and power are required to get the item as a drop.

Third Sea raids are extremely challenging, requiring players with maxed-out builds and the meta fruits. You'll ideally need a minimum of five skilled teammates to blaze past all the levels. Be prepared for a tough fight, given that the Ashen Talon boss itself has a massive HP of 1,500,000 and decent range attacks.

Dawnbreaker Sword's moveset in King Legacy

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

The Dawnbreaker Sword has no fancy moves, but is quite effective in player-versus-player scenarios. Each move unleashes a flurry of strikes, rendering the enemy dazed for a while. The only downside to this sword is that its number of strikes in the Z move is significantly reduced when the user is airborne.

Here is the complete moveset of the Dawnbreaker Sword in King Legacy:

M1 : The user slashes at the enemy to deal damage.

: The user slashes at the enemy to deal damage. Featherstorm (Z move) : The user makes several red and blue impactful slashes in the direction of their cursor. This move has a cooldown of six seconds.

: The user makes several red and blue impactful slashes in the direction of their cursor. This move has a cooldown of six seconds. Infernal Dive (X move): The user unleashes a flurry of red and blue slashes, which cover a wider area than Featherstorm. This move has a cooldown of 12 seconds.

The visual effects of the weapon's moves are similar to those of the Awakened Phoenix fruit. Moreover, each strike made by the Dawnbreaker is followed by a metallic slashing sound effect.

FAQs on King Legacy

Which boss drops the Dawnbreaker Sword?

The Ashen Talon boss in the Third Sea raids drops the Dawnbreaker Sword.

Is the Dawnbreaker a rare weapon?

Yes, the Dawnbreaker is a rare weapon because it has a drop chance of less than 6% in the Third Sea raids.

What are the moves of the Dawnbreaker Sword?

Apart from an M1, the Dawnbreaker has two moves: Featherstorm (Z) and Infernal Dive (X). Both deal heavy damage to enemies in a series of slashes.

