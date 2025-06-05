How to get Sonata Sword in King Legacy

King Legacy provides players with numerous melee items and Devil Fruits, allowing them to customize their avatar before tackling enemies. Update 8 expanded the arsenal by introducing the Sonata weapon. Although it is classified as a sword, the Sonata resembles an electric guitar, and its abilities are triggered when the user twangs its strings.

Unlike most swords, which require quest completions, Sonata is unique in its obtainability. This guide provides all the information for acquiring the new sword and explores its moveset in Roblox King Legacy.

Unlocking the Sonata Sword in Roblox King Legacy

The different treasure chests in the Crew Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Sonata Sword can be obtained from the various chests in the Crew Shop. It has a low drop rate, which increases based on the chest's rarity. The said chests can be purchased and opened with Flag Tokens, a currency different than Beli and Gems in King Legacy.

Flag Tokens are earned by capturing and holding certain points on the map. A total of three Flag Conquest Points are available in each Sea following the recent update. Their locations in this Roblox game are listed as follows:

First Sea Conquest Points

Atop one of the massive rocks on Rainy Stone.

Atop one of the pillars in Snow Island.

Atop the building's roof in Zombie Island.

Second Sea Conquest Points

Atop a large platform west of Soldier Headquarters.

Atop one of the rocks near the dome-shaped building in Dead Tundra.

Atop a platform at the very end of Fiore island.

Third Sea Conquest Points

On the right side of The Shallow.

Directly in front of you after teleporting to the Forgotten Coliseum.

Atop one of the buildings on the far end of the Land of Detention.

To buy a chest from the Crew Shop, you must either be the crew's Captain or have sufficient permissions. You can request your crew's leader to grant Token Permissions for your account. Alternatively, you can create a crew after having a minimum bounty of 1 million and with 1,000,000 Beli.

Opening Legendary chests from the Crew Shop is the best way to get the Sonata Sword. They offer the highest drop chances of the weapon, compared to the Common, Rare, and Epic chests. Since the Legendary chests are extremely costly, make sure to farm sufficient Flag Tokens.

Moveset of the Sonata Sword in King Legacy

The Sonata weapon in King Legacy (Image via É o Koji/YouTube)

When Sonata is equipped, the user has a unique dash movement in King Legacy. They move forward with a graceful twirl, momentarily removing their hand from the guitar-like weapon.

Apart from a customized dash, the Sonata Sword has an amazing moveset:

M1 combo : The user makes two slashes and ends with a sword thrust.

: The user makes two slashes and ends with a sword thrust. Encore Shield (Z move) : The user twangs their weapon to make a guitar riff sound effect. Subsequently, a wide circle is cast on the ground while a music note appears in the air. The player is at the center of this circle, which damages any enemies within it. This move has a cooldown period of 14 seconds.

: The user twangs their weapon to make a guitar riff sound effect. Subsequently, a wide circle is cast on the ground while a music note appears in the air. The player is at the center of this circle, which damages any enemies within it. This move has a cooldown period of 14 seconds. Amped Slash (X move): The user channels music energy and rapidly slashes the enemy, dealing damage as well as knockback. This move has a cooldown of 11 seconds.

The Sonata weapon's sounds and visual effects make it perfect for Melody Fruit users. Additionally, its Encore Shield is effective for destroying enemy mobs due to its circular AoE and long range.

FAQs on King Legacy

What is the best way to get the Sonata Sword?

The best way to get the Sonata Sword is to purchase and open Legendary chests from the Crew Shop.

What are the requirements for making a crew?

To make a crew, you must have a minimum of 1M bounty and 1,000,000 Beli in your account.

Is the Sonata Sword a good weapon?

Yes, the Sonata Sword is a useful weapon due to its lightning-quick X move and a Z move with massive range.

