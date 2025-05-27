King Legacy Update 8 patch notes

Roblox King Legacy has introduced a range of content for players to explore with its recent update. Players can now acquire a new Devil Fruit, which is directly inspired by Uta's fruit in the One Piece universe. The developers have also added a new Awakening, three new Fighting Styles, and improved the special effects of various fruits, including Gravity and Quake.

This article provides the complete patch notes for Update 8 of King Legacy.

Complete patch details for Roblox King Legacy Update 8

Trending

New weapons, fighting styles, and more content were added (Image via Roblox)

Roblox King Legacy is an action RPG with both PvE and PvP features. You can acquire weapons and fruits and change your race to increase your avatar's fighting potential. Thanks to Update 8, the third version of many races has been unlocked, and a new Demon Race has been added.

Below is the complete changelog and details about the recent update.

New Awakening

Phoenix Awakening

New Devil Fruit

Melody - Legendary rarity

New Race and Race V2

Demon race

Demon V2

Race V3 Progression Unlocked

Human V3

Fish V3

Angel V3

Animal V3

Sea Beast V3

Demon V3

New Weapons & Fighting Styles

2 new Swords

3 new Fighting Styles - Justice Fist, Trickster, Gale Fist

8 new Titles

VFX Adjustments

Dark V1/V2

Light V1/V2

Gravity V2

Phoenix V1

Ice V1

Quake V1/V2

Balance Changes

Hunter Blade Z: Now breaks Observation

Kioru V2 Z: Now breaks Observation

Bone Scythe Z move damage reduced and cooldown increased to 8s

Bone Scythe X move damage reduced, Observation Break removed, and cooldown increased to 15s

Ship System Update

Revamped Buy Ship GUI

Updated old ship models

Added 6 new ships

Global Adjustments

Rebalanced dodge timing across all skills for better fairness

Added Gift system: Send products or gamepasses to offline players, other players, or friends

Crew System Overhaul

Flag Conquest System

Each sea contains 3 Flag Conquest Points

Capturing/contesting takes 15 seconds (10-minute cooldown)

Available in Public Servers only

Flag Conquest System rewards

Flag Tokens - Can be used to increase Crew Member Capacity (by 5, max 30), and to buy boxes in the Crew Shop containing random fruits, gems, money, and materials

Conquest Credits

Conquests reset monthly

Crew UI Improvements

Simplified interface

Kick / Invite / Leave buttons

Displays Top Conquest Crews

Top 100 Crews by Global Bounty and Conquest

When in a crew, members will have Name / Logo / Conquest above their heads

Passive System Expansion

Paradox-tier Passive

Reduces 90% of damage from the item you obtained

Chance to get a Paradox-tier version of a fruit, fighting style, or sword

Passive GUI Update

Displays drop rate chances for each Passive Book

New Passives

Draconic Aura: Boosts dragon-related abilities

Night Core: Boosts darkness-related abilities

Pyro Core: Boosts fire-related abilities

Bolt Core: Boosts lightning-related abilities

Fearless: +5% damage vs higher bounty players

Pitiless: +5% damage vs lower bounty players

New Dungeon System

Replaces the Golden Arena

Located on a new island in every sea

Each sea features a unique dungeon style

Rewards are based on your performance

Hidden bosses appear for quest objectives

Tracks your clear count and time records

Apart from this range of changes, Update 8 increased the Battle Pass max level to 65 and added a legendary accessory. Moreover, a Fruit Offering Chalice has been added in the third Sea, which allows you to reduce the sea boss spawn time.

Also check: Latest King Legacy codes

An overview of the new patch

The Melody Fruit in King Legacy (Image via Roblox)

With the release of Update 8, Phoenix users can now Awaken their fruit after completing the prerequisites. The other highlights of the King Legacy update include the Melody Devil Fruit, the Justice Fist, Trickster, and Gale Fist Fighting Styles, and new passives. Unlocking each new item and exploring all the recently added content will be arduous.

FAQs

What is the new fruit in King Legacy Update 8?

Melody is the newest fruit in the game. It belongs to the Legendary tier.

How can I get Demon Race in King Legacy?

You can obtain the Demon Race by completing a quest from Dravhiel, an NPC located in the Land of Detention Island.

Which fruits got VFX changes in Update 8?

Dark, Light, Gravity, Quake, Phoenix, and Ice Devil Fruits have some of their ability visual effects revamped.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024