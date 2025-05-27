King Legacy Update 8 patch notes

Roblox King Legacy has introduced a range of content for players to explore with its recent update. Players can now acquire a new Devil Fruit, which is directly inspired by Uta's fruit in the One Piece universe. The developers have also added a new Awakening, three new Fighting Styles, and improved the special effects of various fruits, including Gravity and Quake.
This article provides the complete patch notes for Update 8 of King Legacy.
Complete patch details for Roblox King Legacy Update 8
Roblox King Legacy is an action RPG with both PvE and PvP features. You can acquire weapons and fruits and change your race to increase your avatar's fighting potential. Thanks to Update 8, the third version of many races has been unlocked, and a new Demon Race has been added.
Below is the complete changelog and details about the recent update.
New Awakening
- Phoenix Awakening
New Devil Fruit
- Melody - Legendary rarity
New Race and Race V2
- Demon race
- Demon V2
Race V3 Progression Unlocked
- Human V3
- Fish V3
- Angel V3
- Animal V3
- Sea Beast V3
- Demon V3
New Weapons & Fighting Styles
- 2 new Swords
- 3 new Fighting Styles - Justice Fist, Trickster, Gale Fist
- 8 new Titles
VFX Adjustments
- Dark V1/V2
- Light V1/V2
- Gravity V2
- Phoenix V1
- Ice V1
- Quake V1/V2
Balance Changes
- Hunter Blade Z: Now breaks Observation
- Kioru V2 Z: Now breaks Observation
- Bone Scythe Z move damage reduced and cooldown increased to 8s
- Bone Scythe X move damage reduced, Observation Break removed, and cooldown increased to 15s
Ship System Update
- Revamped Buy Ship GUI
- Updated old ship models
- Added 6 new ships
Global Adjustments
- Rebalanced dodge timing across all skills for better fairness
- Added Gift system: Send products or gamepasses to offline players, other players, or friends
Crew System Overhaul
- Flag Conquest System
- Each sea contains 3 Flag Conquest Points
- Capturing/contesting takes 15 seconds (10-minute cooldown)
- Available in Public Servers only
Flag Conquest System rewards
- Flag Tokens - Can be used to increase Crew Member Capacity (by 5, max 30), and to buy boxes in the Crew Shop containing random fruits, gems, money, and materials
- Conquest Credits
- Conquests reset monthly
- Crew UI Improvements
- Simplified interface
- Kick / Invite / Leave buttons
- Displays Top Conquest Crews
- Top 100 Crews by Global Bounty and Conquest
- When in a crew, members will have Name / Logo / Conquest above their heads
Passive System Expansion
- Paradox-tier Passive
- Reduces 90% of damage from the item you obtained
- Chance to get a Paradox-tier version of a fruit, fighting style, or sword
- Passive GUI Update
- Displays drop rate chances for each Passive Book
New Passives
- Draconic Aura: Boosts dragon-related abilities
- Night Core: Boosts darkness-related abilities
- Pyro Core: Boosts fire-related abilities
- Bolt Core: Boosts lightning-related abilities
- Fearless: +5% damage vs higher bounty players
- Pitiless: +5% damage vs lower bounty players
New Dungeon System
- Replaces the Golden Arena
- Located on a new island in every sea
- Each sea features a unique dungeon style
- Rewards are based on your performance
- Hidden bosses appear for quest objectives
- Tracks your clear count and time records
Apart from this range of changes, Update 8 increased the Battle Pass max level to 65 and added a legendary accessory. Moreover, a Fruit Offering Chalice has been added in the third Sea, which allows you to reduce the sea boss spawn time.
An overview of the new patch
With the release of Update 8, Phoenix users can now Awaken their fruit after completing the prerequisites. The other highlights of the King Legacy update include the Melody Devil Fruit, the Justice Fist, Trickster, and Gale Fist Fighting Styles, and new passives. Unlocking each new item and exploring all the recently added content will be arduous.
FAQs
What is the new fruit in King Legacy Update 8?
Melody is the newest fruit in the game. It belongs to the Legendary tier.
How can I get Demon Race in King Legacy?
You can obtain the Demon Race by completing a quest from Dravhiel, an NPC located in the Land of Detention Island.
Which fruits got VFX changes in Update 8?
Dark, Light, Gravity, Quake, Phoenix, and Ice Devil Fruits have some of their ability visual effects revamped.
