How to get Diamond Base in Steal a Brainrot

Bases are an essential part of Steal a Brainrot, being the place where you store your purchased or stolen characters. The Diamond Base is a variation of the standard Base that features a unique diamond-adorned design. It can be obtained by completing the Diamond Index, which entails acquiring every unit listed in the in-game Index.

Let’s explore how you can get the Diamond Base in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting the Diamond Base in Steal a Brainrot

The Diamond Index (Image via Roblox)

Getting the Diamond Base requires you to complete the Diamond Index, which is a matter of collecting Brainrot characters with the Diamond Mutation. You must collect a Diamond variation of all non-event-limited units in the game to complete the Diamond Index.

This can take a lot of time, especially since units with the Diamond Mutation spawn rarely on the conveyor belt. Considering their rarity, finding them in other players’ bases is also not an easy process. If other Robloxians do have them in their structures, they will likely have strict security measures to deter any attempts at a heist.

In addition to the Diamond Base, completing the Diamond Index grants you a 0.5x Base Multiplier as well.

The Index

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Index is a catalog that records your collection of Brainrot characters. If viewed without collecting any units, the Index will show you a list of silhouettes of all the Brainrots that can be collected. Upon getting a character, its corresponding entry will become visible in the Index, which you can use to track your Index completion progress. Completing the basic Index grants you an additional Base Multiplier.

There are three variations of the regular Index: Gold, Diamond, and Rainbow. These variations track the units with Gold, Diamond, or Rainbow Mutations and have a unique reward for completing them. You can find the associated rewards in the list below:

Basic Index: 0.5x Base Multiplier

0.5x Base Multiplier Gold Index: 0.5x Base Multiplier and Gold Base

0.5x Base Multiplier and Gold Base Diamond Index: 0.5x Base Multiplier and Diamond Base

0.5x Base Multiplier and Diamond Base Rainbow Index: 0.5x Base Multiplier and Rainbow Base

The Index was added to the game with Update 5 on June 28, 2025.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I get the Diamond Base in Steal a Brainrot?

The Diamond Base can be obtained by completing the Diamond Index.

What is the completion requirement for the Diamond Index?

The Diamond Index can be completed by collecting all 92 units featured in it.

What are the rewards for completing the Diamond Index?

Completing the Diamond Index rewards you with 0.5x Base Multiplier and the Diamond Base.

