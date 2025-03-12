How to get Edge Wing in Rune Slayer

Rune Slayer offers a plethora of weapon types for every build, with certain armaments that stand out from the rest. For the Warrior class, the Edge Wing is among the most powerful and effective in battle, offering stats that rival the Troll’s Stone Column. This axe is a reward that has a chance to drop when defeating Drogar, the Demon Claw, at the Colosseum.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about Edge Wing in Rune Slayer.

Getting Edge Wing in Rune Slayer

Drogar and Edge Wing (Image via Roblox)

Edge Wing is a special drop from Drogar, the Demon Claw, that you receive after defeating the boss in mortal combat. Boasting a physical damage rating of 16, boosting Strength by 16 points and Stamina by two points, this axe can be a significant addition to your arsenal. You need to be level 35 or higher to use the weapon.

Ad

Trending

You can initiate a battle against Drogar, the Demon Claw by speaking to him at the Colosseum, the entrance to which is in the Beastman Camp. Follow the instructions below to reach the combat arena:

From Lakeshire, enter the quarry with the malfunctioning elevator. You should see a rope next to it.

Interact with the rope to climb up. Then, turn right to find the entrance to Balgaron Chasm.

Enter the chasm and hug the left side. You will reach the bottom and then climb up a few steps into a small cavern that leads to the Beastman Camp.

Near the far end of the camp, you will see a structure with a blacked-out hole in the front. This is the entrance to the Colosseum.

Interact with the entrance to pass through. Now, you can freely navigate the area and challenge the Demon Claw at your leisure.

Ad

Edge Wing has an extremely low drop rate, which will have you fight the Demon Claw dozens of times. We recommend being at least level 35 before tackling this challenging opponent. Being able to beat the boss comfortably is the key to a struggle-free farming experience after all.

Also read: Rune Slayer: A beginner’s guide

Defeating Drogar, the Demon Claw

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Drogar, the Demon Claw is a powerful enemy that can make short work of you if you are not careful. This enemy can be relentless and deals a hefty amount of punishment in a short period, leaving you no room to stand back and heal up.

Ad

Some of his attacks can be parried, which can be helpful if you are sufficiently accustomed to the boss. If you’re aiming for the Edge Wing, there’s a good chance you will become familiar enough with his moveset to comfortably parry him.

The simplest way to beat him is to time your dodges and hit back whenever you find the opportunity. Rushing through his HP often leads to a swift death, which can be devastating if you’re close to finishing him off.

Ad

Take your time and try to figure out how his moveset works. Identify the attacks that deal AoE damage and either jump or roll over them to avoid damage.

When defeated, Drogar may drop Drogar’s Vest or Edge Wing. Drogar’s Vest is a medium chest plate that offers high protection from enemy attacks, with an armor rating of 623. It also boosts Spirit, Agility, and Crit Chance by nine points, 16 points, and 3%, respectively.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Edge Wing in Rune Slayer

Edge Wing is a random drop acquired by defeating Drogar, the Demon Claw at the Colosseum.

Which build does Edge Wing suit the best in Rune Slayer?

Edge Wing is a weapon best suited for Warrior builds.

What is the stat spread of Edge Wing in Rune Slayer?

Edge Wing has a physical damage rating of 16, and boosts Strength by 16 points and Stamina by 2 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024