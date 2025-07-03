How to get the Egg of the Runaway Supernova in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 has introduced several event-exclusive eggs that players can collect to get UGC and Badges. Among the most prized ones is the Egg of the Runaway Supernova, which requires you to collect all Energy eggs. These eggs can be found in experiences across different genres, including Jailbreak, Grand Piece Online, Block Tower, Squid Game, and the recently released MUGEN.

Ad

This guide tells you how to obtain the Egg of the Runaway Supernova during Roblox The Hatch 2025.

Getting the Egg of the Runaway Supernova in The Hatch

The Energy portal (Image via Roblox)

The world of The Hatch is divided into multiple biomes, including sunny islands, rainforests, lava lands, underwater cities, and frigid areas. Each biome is linked to an Egg. Similarly, the Egg of the Runaway Supernova is connected to the icy lands of Crackling Glen.

Ad

Trending

For the Egg of the Runaway Supernova, find all 10 Energy eggs. Each discovered egg is registered in your index and appears in the Crackling Glen biome. There is a high chance of finding duplicate Energy eggs in a game, but they won't be counted toward your progress.

Like others in The Hatch 2025, the Energy eggs are exclusive to certain games. Follow these steps to find and play them on Roblox:

Launch The Hatch 2025.

Press the Fast Travel button on the left side of the screen.

Teleport to the Crackling Glen.

Take the path in front of you. The game will then show a cutscene, revealing the Energy biome and portal.

Enter the Energy portal. You'll find all the games that provide Energy eggs.

Double-tap on a game and then press "Play" to start the experience.

Ad

Remember, you must join a game via the Energy portal in The Hatch. It is a mandatory to trigger the games to spawn the required eggs. If you simply search and run the game on the Roblox app, the eggs won't appear.

Given that the Energy eggs can appear at any place, it is recommended to explore the game maps as long as possible. In certain experiences, such as Squid Game, the eggs could appear during the mini-games.

Ad

All Energy portal games in The Hatch 2025

Games that give Energy eggs in The Hatch 2025 (Image via Roblox)

There are over 30 games in which you can find Energy eggs:

Ad

Expedition Antarctica

Can't Touch a Color

Build to Survive the Tsunami

Cursed Tank Simulator

Grand Piece Online

Cali Shootout

Capybara Evolution

Infection Gunfight

Block Tower

Jailbreak

MUGEN

Skateboard Legends

Squid Game but with NPCs and Free Admins!

Tower Defense RNG

Backpacking

Survive and Kill the Killers in Area 51

ADC Dance Studio

Pet Lab

Sneaker Resell Simulator

Doge Head Escape

Dragon Training

Infectious Smile

Bloxy Mingo

Toilet Massacre

Collect The Body

SCP: Sea Monster Siege

RoCitizens

Tower Defense Simulator

Squid Game

La Kantina Vibe

Obby Royale

You'll need to play multiple games to complete the Energy egg collection. However, you have the freedom to select an experience from the list while egg hunting in The Hatch 2025.

Ad

Also check: Roblox The Hatch 2025 Event: Release date and games

How to hatch the Egg of the Runaway Supernova

The Egg of the Runaway Supernova (Image via Roblox)

After collecting all Energy eggs, teleport to the Energy Biome (Crackling Glen) and head toward the platform highlighted by an arrow marker. Once you approach it, a cutscene will show your avatar summoning the Egg of the Runaway Supernova.

Ad

To hatch the newly obtained egg, bring it to the pedestal in the Energy Biome. Its location is marked by a broken yellow egg on the HUD.

FAQs on The Hatch 2025

What are the names of all the Energy eggs?

There are 10 Energy eggs: Egg of Potential, Egg of Flux, Egg of Resonance, Egg of Force, Egg of Momentum, Egg of Criticality, Egg of Cataclysm, Egg of Fusion, Egg of Lightning, and Egg of Thunderbird.

Ad

Where do the Energy eggs spawn?

The Energy eggs can appear at any place in the games.

Where do I hatch the Egg of the Runaway Supernova?

You can hatch the egg in the Energy Biome (Crackling Glen).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024