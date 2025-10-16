How to get the Escape Island ending in Squid Game X

Escape Island is a high-risk finale in Squid Game X that allows participants to quickly finish the games and get huge money. Unlike the Rebellion, which finishes after players storm the Frontman's room or die trying, this ending gives participants a chance to escape the entire facility. They have to gun down several guards to eventually reach the boat that lets them flee the island.

This guide tells you how to trigger the newest ending and overcome its many challenges in Squid Game X.

Squid Game X Escape Island ending explained

Drive past the mines to end the game (Image via Roblox)

For the Escape Island ending, the majority of participants must vote "X" after any mini-game. The entire contest will finish quite early, and the participants will proceed to plan their escape. Notably, the new ending can be triggered immediately after the first mini-game called Red Light, Green Light, allowing you to quickly pick up arms and rise against the guards.

When the Escape Island ending is triggered, all surviving participants are tasked with killing a certain number of guards across multiple stages. Initially, the survivor group must kill two guards before proceeding to the next stage or objective. The entire escape route is highlighted by arrows on the screen.

The participants aren't immune to guards, though. Players who have taken the role of guards as well as the Frontman have the power to shoot the rebels and put a stop to their escape altogether.

Here's a quick guide on how to go about after starting the Escape Island ending:

Kill the required number of guards presented at the top of the screen.

Follow the arrows to the next objective.

Make your escape from the vents to the guard rooms to eventually reach an elevator.

Use the elevator to get to the upper level. You'll notice a door that leads outside the facility.

Get out of the facility and move to the docks.

Get in the superboat and carefully navigate the waters while avoiding the sea mines.

The Frontman and the guards will spawn at regular intervals until you reach the boat. Watch out for them during your entire escape.

Use the latest Squid Game X codes to get Coins for upgrading your health, movement speed, and other stats.

Tips for getting the Escape Island ending

Go all in for the money prize (Image via Roblox)

During a successful ending, all survivors are rewarded 100 Coins for the escape. This amount is doubled if you have the VIP Gamepass in Squid Game X. Unfortunately, none of the players receives a share of the prize money.

Here are some tips and strategies for escaping the island:

Move in groups and tell a fellow player to watch your back.

Keep your gun equipped because you can get ambushed by guards at any time.

Strafe shoot to avoid damage, but be consistent in your aim.

Avoid 1v1 with the Frontman unless he has low health.

Increase your health and movement speed by spending Coins in Upgrades.

The Frontman, in particular, has a pistol that deals high damage with every hit. Only engage with him when you have two or more allies.

Also check: What does the baby do in Squid Game X?

FAQs on Squid Game X

When does the voting begin?

The voting begins after every mini-game.

How do I vote "X" to potentially get the Escape Island ending?

Simply click on the "X" button on the screen during a vote.

Who is the Frontman?

The Frontman is the organizer of all the mini-games and the leader of the guards. You can take this role in Squid Game X.

