How to get the Eva Cremers x H&M Alien Head in Roblox Loooptopia

Roblox Loooptopia, developed by the reputable clothing brand H&M, was released in the metaverse during the winter 2022. In this game, players can do anything from customizing their avatars to trading virtual goods with others on the server. The title has gained a niche following and over 4.2 million visits thanks to its immersive features and special events.

This month marks a special event where the exclusive Eva Cremers x H&M Alien Head, a limited edition accessory, is up for grabs. Players who are looking for an alien-themed headpiece should consider claiming it. Additionally, they can collect other UGC limited-edition products during this event.

This article will help readers get their hands on the Eva Cremers x H&M Alien Head. Since it will only take a few minutes to obtain the distinctive UGC accessory, read ahead to learn more about the process.

Complete a scavenger hunt to secure the limited-edition Alien Head in Roblox Loooptopia

You are tasked with finding five alien masks scattered across the map to unlock the Eva Cremers x H&M Alien Head. But before that, you must start the scavenger hunt mission. Follow the simple steps featured below to enter the event challenge:

Launch Roblox Loooptopia and enter the main server. Once inside, travel to the Eva Cremer x H&M violet blip from the spawn point. You will find two boards titled Scavenger Hunts and Eva Cremers Pets before the violet-themed circular floor. Walk inside the blip to reach the floating event platform (You will be teleported automatically once you enter the blip). On the platform, get past the steep to enter the Scavenger Hunts arena. You will see mannequins with event cosmetics, look to the right side to find the Eva Cremers x HM Alien Head mannequin. Go inside the circular mark and interact with the mannequin to start the scavenger hunt challenge.

How to finish the scavenger hunt in Roblox Loooptopia?

Five Alien Head masks can be found in different spots on Roblox Loooptopia's map. Follow the steps listed below to complete the scavenger hunt within a few minutes:

Go straight from the walking platform and fall towards the Rainbow Fields (You won't take any fall damage). Now, walk through the ramp and go to the left to find a slope. You can find the first Alien Head mask on the building opposite the slope. After collecting the alien mask, get on the blue-colored jump-boost tool that can be seen on your right-hand side. The boost will help you jump on the roof of the building, and an Alien Head can be found right before the billboard sign. Head back down and reach the ground floor. Follow the purple line on the right and look to the left to find an Alien Head between a few plants and a tree. Walk straight from the tree to reach the skate rail and stunt ramp section. Go behind the giant trunk-like structure to find the fourth Alien Head. Turn back and head to the next street to find a light blue tunnel. Get into the tunnel and reach the end to collect the last Alien Head mask.

A new interface displaying the Eva Cremers x H&M Alien Head will appear on the screen. You can either choose to wear the newly obtained alien hat immediately or add it to your virtual collection.

