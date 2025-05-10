How to get and evolve Knight King in Anime Last Stand

The Knight King in Anime Last Stand is a Mythic unit that can help you defeat enemies. This unit is based on the character of Arthur Boyle from the popular anime Fire Force. Not only is this character a fan favorite, but he also loves to defeat foes in a dominating fashion. Similarly, you can use the Knight King's AoE abilities to destroy the incoming waves of enemies in the game.
This article explains how to get and evolve the Knight King for good.
How to get Knight King in Anime Last Stand
In this Roblox title, the Knight King is currently available from the summoning banners. More specifically, you can get it from Banner 3. For those unaware, Banner 3 becomes accessible once you enter World 2. This is done once you complete all the stages in World 1.
To purchase Banner 3 from the Summon area in World 2, you must have a sufficient amount of Jewels. One banner can be purchased using 50 Jewels, while 10 can be bought after spending 500 Jewels. Note that the Knight King is a Mythic unit, so your chances of obtaining it are low (5%).
Hence, you may have to open multiple banners to get your hands on it. We recommend you farm plenty of Jewels before trying to open the Banner 3.
How to evolve Knight King in Anime Last Stand
You can evolve Knight King into Knight King (Excalibur) by using the following evolution materials.
- 1 Light Saber: Can be obtained from the Fire Fighter Base Stage 4
- 100 Light Essences: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 4 Mythic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 18 Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 35 Epic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 65 Rare Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 100 Common Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
Knight King has one more evolution called the Knight King (Ring), and you can get it using the following items.
- 1 Star Ring: Can be obtained from the Dungeon Shop for 800 Blaze Tokens
- 200 Magma Essences: Can be obtained from the Oasis Legend Stages 1 to 3
- 250 Water Essences: Can be obtained from the Cavern of Water
- 5 Mythic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 15 Legendary Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 30 Epic Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
- 50 Rare Spirit Shards: Can be obtained by completing Challenges and Portals
FAQs
How do I get the Knight King in Anime Last Stand?
You can get the Knight King from the Banner 3 in World 2.
How do I get the Magma Essence in Anime Last Stand?
You can get the Magma Essence from the Oasis Legend Stages 1 to 3.
Does the Knight King have an evolution in Anime Last Stand?
The Knight King has two evolutions called Knight King (Excalibur) and Knight King (Ring).
