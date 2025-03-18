How to get Hero Hunter (Cosmic) in Anime Last Stand

Anime Last Stand's latest update introduces various new units inspired by the popular anime series, One Punch Man. One of the most sought-after additions is Hero Hunter (Cosmic), based on the character Garou. However, obtaining him is quite challenging, as you need to complete several steps to unlock him.

This article provides a brief guide outlining all the necessary steps to unlock and obtain Hero Hunter (Cosmic) in the game.

A brief guide to obtaining Hero Hunter (Cosmic) in Anime Last Stand

You must complete a series of tasks to get this unit (Image via Roblox)

To obtain Hero Hunter (Cosmic) in Anime Last Stand, you must complete various tasks in the Godly Questline, including obtaining and evolving a couple of other units. Here’s a breakdown of the entire process:

1) Obtain and evolve Hero Hunter (Monster)

The Hero Hunter (Monster) is a Mythic unit that you can obtain through the Features banner by rolling. This may require several attempts and resources. Once acquired, you can evolve him into Hero Hunter (Bloodthirsty). You need the following materials for this evolution:

Items Where to get them x1 Stained Bandage You have a 3% chance of getting it by playing Act 6 of Hero Association Story Mode. x25 Common Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x3 Legendary Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x3 Epic Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x8 Rare Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop.

After this is done, it is time to evolve Hero Hunter (Bloodthirsty). You need the following items for the process:

Items Where to get them x2 Cosmic Dust You can purchase it from the Survival shop using Hero Tokens. x200 Cosmic Essence You can get this item from the Divine Crafter. x20 Legendary Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x30 Epic Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x50 Rare Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x100 Common Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x10 Mythic Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x200 Galaxy Essence You can get this as a drop by completing the Legend Stages of the Unknown Planet.

2) Obtain Jenos and evolve him

Jenos is a Mythic unit (Image via Roblox)

Obtaining Jenos (Demon Robot) is the next step in Garou's quest. You can summon Jenos (Mythic) from the banner and evolve him into Jenos (Full Power). To achieve this, you’ll need the following items:

Items Where to get them x1 Jenos Right Arm You can get this item by using the Crafter Machine that is near the Summon area. x1 Jenos Left Arm You can get this item by using the Crafter Machine that is near the Summon area. x25 Common Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop.

Now, evolve Jenos (Full Power) into Jenos (Demon Power) using these items:

Items Where to get them x1 Jenos Core Obtain it through the Crafter Machine in the Summoning area. x20 Legendary Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x30 Epic Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x1 Jenos Right Arm You can get this item by using the Crafter Machine that is near the Summon area. x1 Jenos Left Arm You can get this item by using the Crafter Machine that is near the Summon area. x100 Common Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x10 Mythic Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x100 Galaxy Essence You can get this as a drop by completing the Legend Stages of the Unknown Planet. x200 Fire Essense Get it as a reward for completing Cavern of Fire game mode. x1 Upgraded Power Core Get it as a reward for completing Planet Act 3 Legend Stage. It has a 1.5% drop chance.

3) Obtain Baldy (Deadly Serious)

Getting Baldy is one of the tasks (Image via Roblox)

The Baldy (Deadly Serious) is the evolved form of Baldy (Serious). You must first obtain Baldy (Bored) from the Celestial Banner and then evolve him using the following items:

Items Where to get them x1 Jenos Core Obtain it through the Crafter Machine in the Summoning area. x25 Common Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x10 Rare Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop.

The next step is to evolve Baldy (Serious) into Baldy (Deadly Serious). You need the following items for this process:

Items Where to get them x1 Jenos Core Obtain it through the Crafter Machine in the Summoning area. x25 Legendary Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x30 Epic Spirit Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x15 Mythic Shards You can find this item by completing Challenges, Portals, and from the Gold Shop. x100 Galaxy Essence You can get this as a drop by completing the Legend Stages of the Unknown Planet. x200 Cosmic Essense You can get this from the Divine Crafter. x1 Baldy Heroes Suit You can get this from the Survival Shop by spending Hero Tokens.

4) Complete a list of tasks

You can get various items from the Crafter (Image via Roblox)

Now that you have obtained and evolved all the units, it is time to complete a few tasks to finally unlock Hero Hunter (Cosmic).

Obtain 15,000 kills with Hero Hunter (Monster) - The first task is to get 15k kills with Hero Hunter (Monster). You can do so by entering any game mode and grinding till you hit the quota.

The first task is to get 15k kills with Hero Hunter (Monster). You can do so by entering any game mode and grinding till you hit the quota. Get x2 Cosmic Dust - The next task is to purchase x2 Cosmic Dust. You can do so from the Survival Shop by using Hero Tokens.

The next task is to purchase x2 Cosmic Dust. You can do so from the Survival Shop by using Hero Tokens. Complete Unknown Planet (Purgatory) 25 times - Your next goal is to clear the Unknown Planet (Purgatory) 25 times. You can take your time to finish this task.

Your next goal is to clear the Unknown Planet (Purgatory) 25 times. You can take your time to finish this task. Complete Villain Invasion (Purgatory) 10 times - All you need to do is finish Villain Invasion (Purgatory) 10 for this task.

All you need to do is finish Villain Invasion (Purgatory) 10 for this task. Get x250 Cosmic Essense - You can use the Divine Crafter to obtain this item.

You can use the Divine Crafter to obtain this item. Play the Infinite Mode on Unknown Planet (Nightmare) and reach the 100th Wave - This might be the most challenging task since you can only reach the 100th Wave if you use powerful units throughout the match.

After you finish all these tasks, the game will reward you with the Hero Hunter (Cosmic) unit. This is a powerful unit that will come in handy during challenging matches.

FAQs about Anime Last Stand

Which anime is Anime Last Stand's Hero Hunter from?

Hero Hunter is based on Garou from One Punch Man.

Can you directly summon Hero Hunter (Cosmic) in Anime Last Stand?

No, you cannot directly summon this unit.

How do you get Baldy (Bored) in Anime Last Stand?

You can summon this unit from the Celestial Banner.

