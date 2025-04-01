How to get and evolve Nutcracker Quinque in Ghoul://Re

Being a loyal member of the CCG association, you are given the right to use a Quinque in Ghoul://Re. For those who don't know, a Quinque is a special weapon only issued to the CCGs. Out of all the options available in this experience, you should definitely try out the Nutcracker Quinque. It is an ideal choice for players who constantly engage in combat, even during the mid to end-game phases.

Unlike several Quinques, the Nutcracker has an evolution that enhances its capabilities to a great extent. If you think this weapon will serve you well, then you are at the right place. This article explains how to get and evolve the Nutcracker Quinque.

How to get the Nutcracker Quinque in Ghoul://Re

The only way to obtain the Nutcracker Quinque in this Roblox title is by crafting it. You can do so by unlocking the Crafting Bench in the CCG headquarters. Just so you know, it is unlocked after unlocking your first-ever Quinque. You can get it by becoming a Rank 1 Investigator and paying 100 Yen to an NPC called Investigator Asahi at the CCG headquarters.

The Crafting Bench in CCG headquarters (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@ItzVexo)

Once you have access to the Crafting Bench, you should aim to get the Nutcracker Blueprint. This item is obtained after looting the drops from defeating mission bosses and Raid bosses. After you have acquired the Blueprint, you can craft the Nutcracker Quinque at the Crafting Bench using the following resources.

x3 Kagune Sac : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x16 Steel : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x2 Koukaku Fragment : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x6 Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

By using the above crafting materials, you can easily get your hands on the Nutcracker Quinque.

How to get Nutcracker v2 in Ghoul://Re

Nutcracker v2 in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

To evolve the Nutcracker into Nutcracker v2, you can use the following materials at the Crafting Bench

x5 Deformed Kakuhou : Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

: Obtained from the Noro raid boss. x2 One-Eyed Fragment : Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

: Obtained from the Eto raid boss. x10 Kakuja Fragment : Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments. x5 Refined Bikaku Fragment : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x15 Bikaku Fragment : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x25 Rinkaku Fragment : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x25 Kagune Sac : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x10 Steel : Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses. x25 Molded Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

FAQs

How to get a Kagune Sac in Ghoul://Re?

You can get a Kagune Sac by defeating mission bosses and Raid bosses in this game.

How do I get a Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

You can craft a Kakuja Fragment by using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments at the Crafting Bench.

What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

SSS Owl and Solace are two of the best Quinques to use in this game.

